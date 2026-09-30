Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ZIM vs WI Women 3rd ODI

Zimbabwe Women and West Indies Women will face each other on Wednesday in Harare for the decisive third ODI, with the series finely balanced at 1-1. The decider also carries important ICC Women's Championship points, with both sides looking to finish the ODI leg on a winning note before the three-match T20I series begins.

Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 3rd ODI: Date And Time

The Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 3rd ODI match will be played on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. IST. Toss will be held at 12:30 p.m.

Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 3rd ODI: Venue

Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 3rd ODI match will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

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Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 3rd ODI: Live Telecast In India

The Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 3rd ODI will not be broadcast in India.

Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 3rd ODI: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 3rd ODI match live on the Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube channel.

Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 3rd ODI: Preview

West Indies made an emphatic start to the tour, securing a convincing win in the opening ODI. Captain Hayley Matthews produced a record-breaking innings, smashing 182 from 156 deliveries to register the highest individual score by a West Indian batter in women's ODIs. Her knock powered the visitors to 299 for 6.

Zimbabwe struggled to keep pace with the required rate during their chase. Modester Mupachikwa offered some resistance with a well-made 86, yet the hosts were eventually dismissed for 200. West Indies completed a 99-run victory to take an early lead in the series.

The second ODI produced a remarkable turnaround as Zimbabwe bounced back from their opening defeat.

Their bowlers set the tone, with Nyasha Gwanzura recording a career-best 4 for 33. Supported by Michelle Mavunga and Francisca Chipare, she helped reduce West Indies to 139 all out.

Mupachikwa then added to Zimbabwe's impressive showing by taking five catches, matching the world record for catches by a wicketkeeper in a single ODI innings. The hosts needed only 140 to complete the job and got there comfortably, losing six wickets with close to 10 overs still unused. The victory was Zimbabwe's first in the ICC Women's Championship and levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 3rd ODI: Squads

Zimbabwe: Modester Mupachikwa(w), Kelis Ndhlovu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Josephine Nkomo(c), Chiedza Dhururu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga, Olinder Chare, Francisca Chipare, Tendai Makusha, Sharne Mayers, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri, Kudzai Chigora, Christine Mutasa

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

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