India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Live Streaming, Telecast, Probable XI, Venue, Head-To-Head And More

India will look to seal the three-match ODI series against West Indies when the two sides meet in the second game at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, today. The hosts enter the contest on the back of a convincing eight-wicket win in the series opener in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kuldeep Yadav was at the centre of a disciplined bowling effort, claiming four wickets as India tightened the screws during the middle overs. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli then produced centuries, ensuring there was never much doubt about the outcome. The pressure now shifts to the West Indies as they attempt to stay alive in the series.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Date And Time

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. IST. Toss will be held at 1:30 p.m.

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India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Venue

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Live Telecast

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Team News

India are unlikely to make wholesale changes after their dominant eight-wicket win in the series opener, although the team could assess its combination with the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind.

West Indies will have to regroup quickly after losing Justin Greaves to injury ahead of the Guwahati encounter. Greaves, who scored his maiden ODI hundred in the series opener, strained his calf during his innings and has been ruled out of the second match. His absence leaves the visitors without one of the few batters who made a significant impact in the opening game.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Probable XI

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy/Auqib Nabi, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar

West Indies: Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie/Vitel Lawes, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph

India vs West Indies Head-To-Head Record In ODIs

Matches Played: 143

India Won: 73

West Indies Won: 64

No Result: 4

Tied: 2

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati ODI Stats

Matches played: 8

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won bowling first: 4

Average 1st innings Score: 225

India recorded the highest successful ODI chase at this venue against West Indies in 2018, chasing 322 in 42.1 overs. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored centuries.

India vs West Indies 2026: Full ODI Schedule

Match Date Time Venue 1st ODI September 27 2 PM IST Thiruvananthapuram 2nd ODI September 30 2 PM IST Guwahati 3rd ODI October 3 2 PM IST New Chandigarh

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Squads

India: Shubman Gill (c), KL Rahul (vc), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales.

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