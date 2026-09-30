Adroit Industries Shares Make Bumper Debut On NSE; List With Over 75% Gains

Shares of Adroit Industries Ltd. made a bumper debut on the exchanges after listing with a premium of 75.37% to its IPO issue price. The stock listed at Rs 235 on the NSE, compared to the issue price of Rs 134.

The stock received higher gains on BSE and listed at Rs 250, 85% above the upper end of the issue price band.

Adroit Industries IPO Overall Subscription Status

The Adroit Industries IPO was subscribed 176.85 times by the end of the third and final day of bidding on Sept. 25. The IPO received bids for 1,39,22,95,200 shares against 78,72,900 offered.

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Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed the issue 195.04 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 332.35 times. Retail individual investors subscribed their quota 99.81 times.

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Adroit Industries IPO Allotment Status

The share allotment status for Adroit Industries IPO was finalised on Sept. 28, 2026.

Adroit Industries IPO Details

The Adroit Industries IPO comprised a fresh issue of 98.97 lakh equity shares worth Rs 132.62 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 13.50 lakh equity shares worth Rs 18.09 crore

The total issue size stands at Rs 150.71 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 126-Rs 134 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 111 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,874 at the upper end of the price band.

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

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Adroit Industries IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Funding capital expenditure towards procurement of machinery and equipment for operations at the Dewas Facility and transportation vehicles (Rs 19.91 crore).

Investment in its subsidiary, Adroit Driveshafts, for capital expenditure towards procurement of machinery and equipment at the Pithampur facility and vehicles (Rs 43.96 crore).

Investment in its subsidiary, Adroit Driveshafts Private Limited, for repayment or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings (Rs 24.12 crore).

General corporate purposes.

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