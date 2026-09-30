Rs 80 Lakh To Rs 2.5 Crore: The Residential Price Band Driving New Housing Supply

Homes priced between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 2.5 crore made up 58% of new launches in India's top seven cities in the July-September quarter, according to Anarock Research.

The mid-premium bands dominated a quarter in which new supply rose 18% year-on-year to about 1.14 lakh units, against 96,690 units in Q3 2025.

Mid-Premium Bands Lead

The Rs 80 lakh-Rs 1.5 crore category had the largest share of new supply at 34%, followed by Rs 1.5-2.5 crore at 24%.

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The Rs 40-80 lakh band contributed 17%, while homes priced below Rs 40 lakh had the lowest share at 14%.

New launches also rose 8% from about 1.06 lakh units in Q2 2026.

City-wise Split

Mumbai Metropolitan Region launched the most homes, about 37,500 units, up 27% year-on-year, with over 30% priced above Rs 1.5 crore. Hyderabad added about 18,950 units, a 120% jump from 8,630 units a year earlier, and over 23% of these were priced above Rs 2.5 crore.

Pune added about 18,730 units, with over 51% in the Rs 80 lakh-Rs 1.5 crore band. Bengaluru launched about 17,720 units, up 17%, with roughly 17% above Rs 2.5 crore. In Chennai, over 48% of about 5,840 new units fell in the Rs 80 lakh-Rs 1.5 crore band.

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NCR bucked the trend, with new launches down 14% to about 10,900 units, though over 34% were priced above Rs 2.5 crore. Kolkata added about 4,680 units, with about 40% in the Rs 40-80 lakh band.

Sales And Inventory

Sales rose 3% to about 1,00,220 units, and sales value grew 2% to about Rs 1.55 lakh crore. MMR sold about 31,750 units and Bengaluru about 16,670, together accounting for 48% of the total.

Supply is outpacing demand, however. Unsold inventory rose 12% to about 6.31 lakh units, from about 5.62 lakh a year ago. Average prices rose 7% to Rs 9,714 per sq ft, with NCR up 12% and Bengaluru up 8%.

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Outlook

Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Group, said the festive season should lift demand, though buyers would stay selective given higher prices and affordability concerns.

"Well-priced, well-located projects that align with the current demand profile will outperform others this festive season," he said.

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