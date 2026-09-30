Railway Stocks Jump Up To 18%; Ircon International, RITES, IRFC, Others Rally — Here's Why

Railway Stocks In Focus: Railway stocks were in demand on Wednesday, with shares of key railway public sector undertakings (PSUs) rallying up to 18% in intraday deals on the BSE amid heavy trading volumes.

Ircon International shares zoomed 18.32% to hit an intraday high of Rs 121.05 apiece. RITES rallied 12.13% to Rs 215.80, while RailTel gained 8.48% to hit an intraday high of Rs 281.15. IRFC also advanced 4.26% to Rs 81.33.

At 12:21 pm, Ircon International shares were trading 15.44% higher at Rs 118.10 apiece, while RITES was up 11.25% at Rs 214.10. RailTel was trading 5.38% higher at Rs 273.10, while IRFC gained 3.64% to Rs 80.84. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.31% higher at 72,789 levels.

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The gains in these railway stocks came amid a sharp spike in trading volumes.

Ircon International Trading Volume

On the BSE, around 24.63 lakh Ircon International shares worth Rs 28.47 crore changed hands, compared with a two-week average volume of 2.53 lakh shares.

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On the NSE, around 391.78 lakh shares worth Rs 454.69 crore were traded.

RITES Trading Volume

RITES also witnessed a major surge in trading activity. On the BSE, around 6.20 lakh shares worth Rs 13.11 crore changed hands, compared with a two-week average volume of 0.49 lakh shares.

On the NSE, around 104.98 lakh shares worth Rs 222.50 crore were traded.

RailTel Trading Volume

For RailTel, around 0.98 lakh shares worth Rs 2.68 crore changed hands on the BSE, against a two-week average volume of 0.52 lakh shares.

IRFC Trading Volume

In IRFC, around 10.31 lakh shares worth Rs 8.26 crore changed hands on the BSE, compared with a two-week average trading volume of 7.10 lakh shares.

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