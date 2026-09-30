Asian Games 2026: Priya Ghanghas Wins Asian Games Bronze After 1-4 Semifinal Defeat

India's Priya Ghanghas secured a bronze medal in the women's 60kg boxing category at the Asian Games 2026 after losing 1-4 to China's former world champion Yang Chengyu in the semifinal on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old boxer, making her Asian Games debut, found herself up against a considerably more experienced opponent. Despite the defeat, Ghanghas managed to secure a place on the podium by reaching the last four of the competition.

Yang Chengyu advanced to the gold-medal bout following the semifinal victory, while Ghanghas settled for bronze.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: India Win Compound Mixed Team Archery Gold At Asian Games, Beat South Korea In Shoot-Off

Priya Ghanghas' Asian Games Campaign

Ghanghas had booked her place in the semifinals with a 5-0 unanimous victory over Tajikistan's Mijgona Samadova in the quarterfinals.

Before that, the Indian boxer produced a major upset in the pre-quarterfinals by defeating South Korea's two-time world medallist Oh Yeonji.

The bronze medal adds to Ghanghas' growing list of achievements and contributes to India's strong showing in boxing at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

India Improve Boxing Medal Tally

With Ghanghas' bronze, India boxers have already improved their medal tally from the previous Asian Games held in Hangzhou, where India won one silver and three bronze medals.

India have now won six medals in boxing at the ongoing Games. Parveen Hooda in the women's 65kg category, Ankush Panghal in the men's 80kg category and 2020 Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain in the Women's 75kg category have already made it to their respective finals.

ALSO READ: India's Golden Women: Five Of Six Asian Games 2026 Golds Won By Female Athletes So Far

Super heavyweight boxer Narender Berwal had earlier signed off with a bronze medal on Tuesday.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.