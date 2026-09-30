Post Listing Split: Adroit Industries Surges 85% From Issue Price, ArMee Infotech Trades 20% Lower

Shares of newly listed companies are trading on a mixed note on Wednesday, with Adroit soaring over 85% from its issue price after massive listing gains and Armee Infotech diving 16% after listing at a discount.

Adroit Industries Ltd.'s stock traded at Rs 248.39, up 5.70% from its Rs 235 listing price and 85.37% from its Rs 134 issue price. On the other hand, ArMee Infotech Ltd. was down 20% to Rs 300 from listing price of Rs 375.

Shares of Swastika Infra were trading higher at Rs 210 up 13.51% from their issue price of Rs 185, and 5% from its Rs 200 listing price. Lastly. Elevate Campuses' stock declined nearly 13% from its issue price of Rs 210 and over 11% from its listing price of Rs 355.10

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What Should Investors Do?

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd. shared her view on all the listings and noted that they have seen varied debuts on the exchanges, with the expert highlighting both opportunities and risks across the four companies.

On Swastika Infra Ltd., the strong debut at Rs 200 against the IPO price of Rs 185 reflects healthy market interest. The company has a strong 15-year track record in power transmission and distribution engineering, procurement and construction, robust growth and a reasonable valuation. However, high dependence on government utilities and ongoing litigation remain key risks. Investors who have been allotted the shares can consider holding with a stop-loss around Rs 185, while fresh investors may wait for some price stability before taking a position.

For ArMee Infotech Ltd., the stock listed near the issue price at Rs 375 on the NSE, indicating a flat debut. While the valuation is relatively reasonable compared with peers, declining profit-after-tax margins, higher debt and significant customer concentration remain concerns. Investors holding the stock can maintain a stop-loss around Rs 350. Fresh buying may be considered only after clearer improvement in profitability and leverage.

Elevate Campuses Ltd. listed at a discount at Rs 355.10 on the NSE against the IPO price of Rs 362. The key concerns include high leverage, acquisition-related risks and declining occupancy. A significant one-time gain in fiscal 2026 earnings also makes the core-business valuation demanding. Investors holding the stock can keep a stop-loss around Rs 330, while fresh entry should be approached cautiously.

Meanwhile, Adroit Industries (India) Ltd. made a strong debut, opening at Rs 235 on the NSE and Rs 250 on the BSE against the IPO price of Rs 134. However, after such a sharp listing premium, the margin of safety is lower despite improving profitability and EBITDA margins. Around 95% of product revenue comes from exports, making global auto demand, tariffs and currency movements key risks. Investors holding the stock can consider a stop-loss around Rs 210, while fresh investors should avoid chasing the stock at elevated post-listing levels.

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