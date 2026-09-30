RBL Bank Gets Rs 173 Crore GST Demand Notice For FY23 — Key Details Inside

RBL Bank GST Demand Notice: RBL Bank has received a show cause notice from the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax authorities proposing a GST demand of Rs 173.09 crore, including interest and penalty, for the financial year 2022-23.

The notice, dated September 29, 2026, was issued under Section 73 of the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, by the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Mumbai. The matter relates to input tax credit claimed by the bank under a separate GST registration for its digital banking business.

RBL Bank said it will submit its response to the notice within the prescribed timelines. The bank added that it has received favourable orders from GST authorities on an identical issue for FY2018-19 and FY2019-20.

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Based on these orders and its current assessment, RBL Bank said it believes it has adequate grounds to contest the matter on merits. The bank does not currently expect the issue to have any material adverse impact on its financial position, operations or profitability.

On the bourses around 2 pm, RBL Bank shares were buzzing in trade. The stock was trading 2.03% higher at Rs 410.15 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.43% higher at 72,840 levels.

About RBL Bank

RBL Bank is a private sector bank with a legacy dating back to 1943. Headquartered in Mumbai, the bank offers banking products and services across retail, commercial, SME, corporate, agriculture and rural banking, digital payments, wealth management and other segments.

As of June 30, 2026, RBL Bank served over 15 million customers through 628 branches and a network of business correspondent branches across 28 states and Union Territories. The bank is listed on the NSE and BSE under the ticker RBLBANK.

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