Range Rover Sport Electric: Price, Range, Colours, Features And Other Details

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) officially unveiled the full details of the Range Rover Sport Electric on Wednesday and opened order books globally, with the SUV available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, Autobiography and First Edition specifications.

The SUV is being built in Solihull, UK, on the same production lines as petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid Range Rover Sport models. In India, the model is currently listed as an upcoming vehicle. Autocar India estimates an India launch around March 2027, with an estimated price of Rs 2.40 crore - Rs 2.50 crore.

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Battery and Electric Range

The Range Rover Sport Electric uses a 118.5kWh lithium-ion battery housed in a high-strength aluminium enclosure. JLR claims a maximum WLTP range of 609 km with the estimated real world range of up to 535 km and an electrical architecture of 800 V. JLR cautions that real-world range can vary depending on driving style, weather, load, wheel configuration, accessories, route and battery condition.

Performance

The Sport Electric gets two 260kW electric motors, giving it all-wheel drive capability and a combined output of up to 550PS power, 850Nm torque, and a speed range of 0-100km/h within around 4.5 seconds and 0-60mph in around 4.3 seconds with the Dynamic Launch Mode engaged.

The 850Nm torque figure is the highest torque offered by a Range Rover Sport to date, according to JLR.

Charging

The SUV uses an 800V electrical architecture and supports high-speed DC charging. JLR states that 10-80% charging would take approximately 22 minutes using a 350kW rapid DC charger and a ten minute charging session can add up to 220km of range. The split-charging technology allows the vehicle to adapt its charging capability to the available infrastructure. The Range Rover app can be used to locate charging stations and to schedule charging.

Platform and Chassis

The Range Rover Sport Electric is based on JLR's MLA-Flex architecture. According to JLR, as compared with the plug-in hybrid version, the body structure is 61% stiffer and the centre of gravity is 73mm lower. The lower centre of gravity is intended to improve the SUV's dynamic behaviour.

The vehicle also gets adaptive dynamics, two valve dampers, electronic active roll control, all-wheel steering, virtual all-wheel drive and advanced traction management systems.

Off-Road Capabiility

Despite being an electric performance SUV, JLR states that the Sport Electric retains the Range Rover Sport's all-terrain capability. The company claims that the vehicle can wade through up to 900mm of water and tackle inclines of up to 45 degrees. JLR states that its virtual all-wheel drive and traction management systems help maintain traction across different surfaces.

Exterior Design

The Range Rover Sport Electric retains the familiar design of the existing Range Rover Sport, but receives EV-specific aerodynamic changes. The major differences include a redesigned aerodynamically optimised grille, new aero-efficient alloy wheel designs, EV-specific detailing and unique sound design for the electric powertrain.

JLR states that the aerodynamic grille and wheels can contribute up to 10 additional miles (about 16 km) of driving range at motorway speeds.

Colours

The First Edition is confirmed by JLR to be finished in Zadar Gray, with a Satin Wrap, black contrast roof and 22 inch alloy wheels.

For the Autobiography, JLR offers its Range Rover Bespoke Commissioning Service, allowing customers to choose from an extended selection of exterior colours, configuration and material finishes, including personalised embroidery.

The full India-specific colour/variant catalogue has not yet been published.

Interior and Technology

The Sport Electric retains the luxury focused cabin architecture of the Range Rover Sport, while the electric powertrain brings additional software and charging functions.

The Range Rover app provides charging related functions, while JLR's Software Over The Air capability supports remote vehicle functions and maintenance.

The vehicle also uses a Battery Digital Twin, which JLR says allows it to monitor battery health remotely and support proactive maintenance.

Battery Warranty

JLR states that the Range Rover Sport Electric comes with an eight year battery warranty covering up to 160,000 km / 100,000 miles.

Variants

The confirmed global range comprises of the Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, Autobiography and First Edition. The Autobiography version additionally gets access to Range Rover Bespoke personalisation services.

Expected Rivals

In India and other markets, the Range Rover Sport Electric is expected to compete with other premium electric SUVs, including the Porsche Cayenne Electric and BMW iX5, as reported by Autocar India.

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