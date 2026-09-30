Aloo Poshto Burger, Dhakai Chicken Wrap & More: Starbucks' Durga Puja Menu Goes Viral

Starbucks' special Durga Puja menu has gone viral on social media, with its Bengali-inspired snacks grabbing attention ahead of the festive season. From Aloo Poshto Burger and Dhakai Chicken Wrap to other fusion snacks, the menu has sparked interest among food lovers in Kolkata.

Starbucks has rolled out its special Durga Puja menu in Kolkata, available from September 26 to October 21. The festive menu is being offered at select Starbucks stores across the city. Durga Puja 2026 will be celebrated in West Bengal from October 17 to October 21.

Historian Hindol Sengupta recently shared an image of Starbucks' Durga Puja menu hoarding on X, highlighting some of the Bengali-inspired offerings.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: India Win Compound Mixed Team Archery Gold At Asian Games, Beat South Korea In Shoot-Off

"Starbucks in India (specifically in West Bengal in this case) is serving aloo-poshto burger and bhaja bhetki sandwich etc. for Pujo. This always makes me happy. Indian customers love what they love and every brand finally bends to their will,” he wrote.

The special menu features predominantly fusion snacks that combine familiar Starbucks-style offerings with traditional Bengali flavours. The menu includes items such as an aloo-poshto burger and bhaja bhetki sandwich, bringing a local touch to the global coffee chain's festive offerings.

“Now why India hasn't built a Starbucks at scale is a different story. It still might. I am hopeful - lots of promising things happening in coffee in India," the historian added.

The post received several comments from users on X.

“Blue Tokai will get there,” one user wrote.

“But why can't I get it in Pune?” another user asked.

Meanwhile, some users mentioned that there is no point in spending so much for a cup of coffee.

ALSO READ: Important Days And Dates in October 2026: Check List Of National and International Events

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.