'United States' Spelling Mistake On Trump-Signed AI Accord Grabs Attention

A spelling error under President Donald Trump's signature on the newly signed White House AI accord has drawn wide attention online, overshadowing parts of an announcement meant to showcase an agreement with the technology industry.

The document, titled the "White House Accord on Super Intelligence", lists Trump's title as "President of the Unites States" instead of "United States". Trump and around half a dozen technology executives signed the second page of the agreement, and the typo sat beneath his prominent signature.

It appeared on the document circulated publicly by the White House and Trump via his Truth Social account early on Wednesday.

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The accord was announced on Tuesday after Trump hosted leaders of major technology firms at the White House. Its signatories were Sundar Pichai of Google, Dario Amodei of Anthropic, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, Greg Brockman of OpenAI, Elon Musk of xAI and Jensen Huang of Nvidia.

"Super intelligence" is Trump's preferred term for artificial intelligence.

The error spread quickly on social media. One post with the mistake circled had drawn over 7 lakh views by Wednesday morning, and a financial commentator's post joked that the world's biggest AI leaders had signed the page but no proofreader had checked it.

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Other users asked why the AI leaders, or their own tools, had not caught the mistake, and one quipped that Trump would sign an executive order renaming the country.

The reactions carry a sharper edge because of what the accord is about.

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It sets out four voluntary layers of controls for frontier AI developers: internal monitoring of model capabilities, an internal oversight team, independent external audits, and a board-level committee to receive reports and ensure problems are fixed.

Trump has described the agreement as "morally binding", though it is not legally enforceable. The text says it may make sense to turn the steps into law or regulation over time.

The White House had not commented on the error yet or said whether a corrected version would be issued.

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