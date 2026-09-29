Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, Dario Amodei And More: Trump Posts Seating Plan For AI Lunch

US President Donald Trump has posted the seating plan for Tuesday's White House Super Intelligence Luncheon, offering a glimpse into the gathering of some of the biggest names in artificial intelligence and technology.

The chart features Tesla, SpaceX and X chief Elon Musk, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Palantir CEO Alex Karp, among others.

The seating arrangement places Trump at the centre of a long table, with several prominent technology executives seated around him.

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Huang is shown directly beside Trump, while Musk is seated on the opposite side. Zuckerberg is positioned a few seats away from Huang, while Vice President JD Vance is seated across the table from Trump.

The chart also places Amodei near Broadcom CEO Hock Tan and Altimeter CEO Brad Gerstner, bringing together executives from AI, semiconductor and investment firms.

On the other side, OpenAI's Greg Brockman sits near Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Microsoft remains one of OpenAI's key commercial partners.

The guest list also includes Palantir's Alex Karp, Palantir co-founder Shyam Sankar, Anthropic co-founder Tom Brown, AMD CEO Lisa Su, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott and Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora, according to the seating chart posted by Trump.

The gathering comes as Washington weighs how to encourage rapid AI development while addressing concerns around the technology's potential risks. Reuters has reported that AI executives are meeting Trump as the administration considers the balance between innovation, regulation and national interests.

Axios reported that Amodei had met Trump privately on Sunday and has previously called for greater caution around the development of increasingly capable AI systems. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Musk have also previously spoken about the risks associated with advanced AI.

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Trump, meanwhile, has backed faster AI development and the expansion of data-centre infrastructure in the US.

The seating chart does not necessarily indicate who Trump plans to speak with or the importance attached to individual guests. However, it provides a snapshot of the broad cross-section of the AI ecosystem represented at the White House, from chipmakers and AI labs to cloud, social-media, cybersecurity and government officials.

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