BMW Targets 25% Cut In Energy Use Per Vehicle By 2030, Pledges 100% Renewable Switch By 2050

BMW is stepping up its sustainability targets, aiming to cut energy consumption per vehicle by at least 25% by 2030 as the German automaker looks to reduce the environmental impact of its production.

As part of its plans, BMW is also targeting at least 25% recycled content in its vehicles by 2030, according to the company. The automaker has further set its sights on a complete switch to renewable electricity, targeting 100% renewable electricity by 2050.

The targets come as BMW continues to expand its electric-vehicle business globally and in India, where the company expects EVs to account for around 30% of its sales in the second half of 2026, according to ETAuto.

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According to ET, BMW India recorded EV penetration of about 26% in the first half of the year. President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar expects demand for electric models to rise further, supported by a wider product portfolio, improving charging infrastructure and growing acceptance among luxury-car buyers.

BMW launched its latest 7 Series range in India on September 11, including the petrol-powered 740 and electric i7 eDrive50 xDrive and i7 M70 xDrive. The i7 eDrive50 and the 740 are priced from Rs 1.95 crore, while the i7 M70 xDrive starts at Rs 2.65 crore.

The electric i7 is now also being locally produced at BMW Group's Chennai plant. India is only the second country after Germany where the electric 7 Series is manufactured locally.

BMW India said EVs accounted for nearly 60% of 7 Series volumes last year, with sales of the model at around 700 units.

The company is also increasing localisation and sourcing more components from India as it seeks to reduce import dependence and support its broader electrification strategy.

ET reports that BMW sees India's luxury-car market nearly doubling to more than 100,000 units by 2030 from around 55,000 units last year.

Brar said the Rs 40-50 lakh price segment is expanding rapidly, creating a potential pipeline of customers who could eventually move into higher luxury-car price bands.

BMW is targeting sales of more than 1,000 units of the 7 Series in India in 2027, according to the ETAuto report.

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The company is also expanding its retail network, with plans to reach around 50 cities by March 2027. Alongside new dealerships, BMW is exploring modular retail formats for smaller and emerging markets.

The push comes as BMW seeks to combine its EV expansion and premiumisation strategy with lower resource and energy consumption across its manufacturing operations.

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