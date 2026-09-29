BMW Teases New Motorcycle: Launch Date, Expected Price, Feature And Other Details

BMW Motorrad is expected to reveal a new roadster on October 1, 2026, which is likely to be called the F 450 R, although the teaser image offers limited details. Its timing and the motorcycle's expected positioning suggest that BMW is preparing a naked roadster based on the recently introduced F 450 GS platform.

Design and Hardware

A limited glimpse of the upcoming motorcycle in the teaser reflects its edgy design, with the USD front fork being the most visible component. The F 450 GS uses a 43mm upside-down fork with 180mm of travel, although the road-focused F 450 R is expected to feature shorter suspension travel suited to street riding.

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The rear monoshock is also likely to receive road-oriented tuning. The F 450 GS Trophy offers additional suspension adjustability, but it remains unclear whether similar equipment will be offered on the upcoming roadster.

The new motorcycle is expected to feature a compact, muscular streetfighter design with a more road-focused stance than the F 450 GS.

Expected Engine and Platform

The F 450 R is expected to share the newly developed 420cc parallel-twin engine used by the F 450 GS. In the F 450 GS, the engine produces 48hp and 43Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. BMW is yet to confirm the specifications for the upcoming roadster.

The F 450 GS, launched in India earlier this year, was the first motorcycle to use BMW's new platform. The top-spec GS Trophy variant also gets BMW's Easy Ride Clutch (ERC), which allows clutchless gear changes. The adventure motorcycle weighs 178kg, while specifications for the upcoming roadster are yet to be confirmed.

BMW's New Entry-Level Platform

The new F 450 platform is expected to play an important role in BMW Motorrad's entry-level line-up as the company gradually moves away from the older G 310 family.

The G 310 RR is developed jointly by BMW and TVS. The F 450 GS is manufactured in India, and the upcoming roadster could also be produced locally, although BMW has not confirmed its manufacturing plans.

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Expected Price and Rivals

BMW recently increased the price of the F 450 GS by up to Rs 30,000, taking its starting price to Rs 4.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The F 450 R is expected to be positioned below the adventure motorcycle, although BMW has not announced its price.

Its key rivals are expected to include the Aprilia Tuono 457, priced at Rs 3.99 lakh, and the KTM 390 Duke R, which is priced at Rs 3.45 lakh.

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