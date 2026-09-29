India Crosses 50% Milestone In Sustainable Aviation Fuel Readiness: Boeing-RSB Report

India has achieved a 52% readiness score for sustainable aviation fuel as the country prepares to increase the use of cleaner fuels in aviation, according to an assessment by Boeing and the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials.

The findings, reported by Financial Express, come as India moves from developing its SAF ecosystem towards wider commercial adoption. The country has set a phased blending roadmap, targeting 1% SAF in 2027, 2% in 2028 and 5% by 2030.

At the 2030 target, annual SAF demand from domestic and international aviation is expected to reach around 720 million litres, or 0.6 million tonnes. By comparison, India's estimated SAF production potential stands at 14 million to 33 million tonnes a year.

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That gap highlights a key challenge for the sector. India may have significant production potential, but building the infrastructure and commercial network needed to use SAF at scale will require coordinated action across several areas.

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The Boeing-RSB assessment examined the country's preparedness across nine components, including feedstock availability, production capacity, regulations, logistics, market demand, financing, research and development, technology and supporting infrastructure.

The report stressed that higher production capacity alone will not be enough to accelerate adoption. Policy support, investment and financing, supply-chain development and technological capabilities will also need to expand alongside production.

India is also committed to joining the International Civil Aviation Organization's CORSIA programme from 2027, adding another policy dimension to its efforts to reduce aviation emissions.

Boeing India and South Asia President Salil Gupte said India's position as one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets gives the country an important role in sustainable aviation.

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RSB Executive Director Bettina Paschke said the assessment provides stakeholders with a common evidence base to guide further development of India's SAF ecosystem.

The assessment indicates that India has established several foundations for SAF adoption, but turning its production potential into actual aviation fuel use will depend on coordinated progress across policy, financing, infrastructure, technology and supply chains.

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