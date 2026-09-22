India's Aviation Sector To Support 20 Million Jobs By 2040, Says Rammohan Naidu

India Aviation Sector In Focus: India's aviation sector is currently supporting over 7 million jobs, and the number is expected to rise to more than 20 million by 2040, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said.

Naidu said the government is working to expand India's aviation ecosystem, with the modified UDAN scheme having ambitious targets for connectivity and infrastructure development.

Modified UDAN Scheme

Naidu said the 'Challenge Mode' for airport development is an important aspect of the new scheme.

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The government aims to build 100 new airports over the next 10 years, while also developing 200 modern helipads** under the new scheme.

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UDAN Viability Gap Funding

The minister said Viability Gap Funding support will be provided in a tapered manner, with VGF support being extended from three years to five years.

He also said all partnerships undertaken by the government need to be structured in a way that ensures they are successfully continued.

Government Wants More Airlines

Naidu said the government wants to create more airlines in India and urged states to engage with smaller airlines.

"Smaller airlines want to grow rapidly, they want a nudge," he said.

He added that states can find solutions to bring groups together to start airlines, stressing that more than the Centre, states need to engage with smaller airlines.

States can also work on smaller models to support the growth of regional airlines, he said.

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