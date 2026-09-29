Motorola's Wide Foldable May Be Called Razr Flex: Full Specs Leaked

Word of Motorola's wide-format foldable has been building in stages. Leaked design sketches gave the first glimpse of the phone earlier this month, and not long after, Motorola itself began teasing the device publicly, effectively acknowledging that it's real and on its way. The latest development fills in more of the picture: a possible name for the phone, along with a detailed look at what it might pack under the hood.

What It Might Be Called

Per the leak, insiders are apparently calling the device the Razr Flex internally, though whether that sticks as the official name once Motorola formally announces it is still up in the air. Worth noting, this differs from the phone's actual development codename, reportedly Parker, which is a separate internal label unrelated to what the retail product might eventually be called.

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Display Details

On the display front, the Razr Flex is said to feature a 6.92-inch inner OLED folding screen, offering a resolution of 2364 by 1728 pixels and supporting a notably high 165Hz refresh rate. The cover display, used when the phone is closed, comes in at 4.97 inches, also OLED, with a resolution of 1140 by 1736 pixels.

Chipset And Memory

Powering the device is expected to be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM. Storage, somewhat unusually, is said to be limited to a single 256GB option, with no other capacity tiers reportedly planned for this device.

Dimensions And Build

In terms of physical size, the phone is said to measure 110 x 149 x 5.8mm when fully unfolded, shrinking down to a more pocketable 110 x 76 x 12.6mm once folded shut. Weight is pegged at approximately 215g. Colour options reportedly include Pantone Coriander and Pantone Dark Botanical Garden.

Cameras And Battery

On the imaging side, the leak points to a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel main sensor alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calls, the device is said to include two separate 32-megapixel front cameras, one built into each screen, allowing users to take selfies whether the phone is open or closed. Powering everything is a 5,000mAh battery, which reportedly supports 25W wireless charging.

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Security, Durability And Launch Timing

Security is expected to be handled through a fingerprint scanner embedded directly into the phone's side-mounted power button. On durability, the device is said to carry IP48 and IP49 certification, indicating a specific level of protection against dust and water exposure. As for software and timing, the phone is expected to launch running Android 17 straight out of the box, with a release window currently pointed toward mid-December.

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