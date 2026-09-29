Avengers: Endgame Encore Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel Re-Release Remains Steady In Theatres

Avengers: Endgame: Encore continues its run at the Indian box office on Day 5. The Marvel blockbuster opened strongly and performed well through the weekend.

As of Day 5, Avengers: Endgame: Encore is currently running across 2,545 shows and has collected a net of Rs 1.8 crore so far. According to Sacnilk, the film's total India gross collection stands at Rs 31.77 crore, while its total India net collection has reached Rs 26.60 crore so far. The final collection is yet to be reported.

The English version has recorded Rs 1.25 crore with an occupancy of 35.0% on Day 5. Meanwhile, the Hindi version has collected Rs 55 crore with an occupancy of 19.0%.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Main Ladega OTT Release: Date, Plot, Cast, Where To Watch And All You Need To Know About The Boxing Drama

Avengers: Endgame: Encore Day-Wise Collection

Based on Sacnilk data, Avengers: Endgame: Encore opened with an India net collection of Rs 7.25 crore on Day 1. The film witnessed a slight rise over the weekend, collecting Rs 7.65 crore on Day 2 and Rs 7.55 crore on Day 3. On its first Monday, Day 4, the film recorded an India net collection of Rs 2.35 crore. On Day 5, the film has so far collected Rs 1.80 crore, the report stated.

All About The Film

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame Encore follows the surviving Avengers as they unite for one final mission to undo the destruction caused by Thanos and bring back those they lost. Based on Marvel Comics characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the film was originally released in 2019.

The film features Robert Downey, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson and Paul Rudd, among others.

Avengers: Endgame Encore returned to Indian theatres on September 25, 2026, ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to release on December 18. The re-release includes new footage connecting the two films, along with an exclusive look at Doomsday in IMAX and premium-format screenings.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Re-Release In The Works With New Footage: Report

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.