Main Ladega OTT Release: Date, Plot, Cast, Where To Watch And All You Need To Know About The Boxing Drama

Nearly two years after its theatrical release, Main Ladega is coming to OTT. The Akash Pratap Singh-led sports drama follows a young boy who turns to boxing to overcome his troubled childhood and find a new direction in life.

Here's everything you need to know about the film, including its story, cast and OTT release.

What Is The Story About?

Main Ladega follows Akash, a young boy who grows up witnessing violence at home. He is eventually sent to an army hostel, away from his family problems.

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His life takes a new turn when he discovers boxing. What starts as a way to deal with his anger soon becomes a serious passion. With the help of his mentor Gurnam, he begins training and dreams of competing at the national level.

His motivation goes beyond winning matches, as he wants to become strong enough to protect his mother and stand up to the problems that shaped his childhood.

The film uses Akash's boxing journey to explore themes of family, fear, determination and finding a way forward despite difficult circumstances.

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Cast And Characters

Akash Pratap Singh plays the lead role of Akash. The cast also includes Vallari Viraj as Gauri, Gandharv Dewan as Gurnam, Ashwath Bhatt as Akash's father and Jyoti Gauba as his mother.

Nadeem Khan plays Pandey Sir, while Ahan Nirban, Saurabh Pachauri and Rahil Siddique appear in supporting roles. Rahil plays boxer Bheem Singh.

Team Behind The Film

Gaurav Rana has directed Main Ladega, while Akash Pratap Singh has written the film. Nadeem Khan is credited as the co-writer. Akshay Bhagwanji and Pinakin Bhakta have produced the film under Kathakaar Films.

Lucky Yadav is the cinematographer and Satya Sharma has edited the movie. Mukund Suryawanshi has worked on the music and background score.

JioHotstar announced the film's digital release on social media with the line, “Every fight has a story. Every dream has a price.” The platform described the film as a story about grit, courage and never giving up.

Theatrical Release And Response

Main Ladega was released in theatres on April 26, 2024, with a runtime of around 148 minutes. The film received praised for its emotional story, Akash Pratap Singh's performance and boxing sequences, although a few critics felt the storyline was predictable.

Despite the positive response, it had a weak box office run, collecting around Rs 0.27 crore against an estimated Rs 8 crore budget, as per Sacnilk.

When And Where To Watch?

Main Ladega will start streaming on JioHotstar from September 30, 2026.

Watch The Trailer Here:

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