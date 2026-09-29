Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 19: Soori's Sports Drama Slips After Weekend Surge

Mandaadi slowed down on Monday after a good run on third weekend, the Soori-starrer saw a noticeable dip in collections on Day 19 as it entered the weekday run.

Here's a look at Mandaadi's latest box office performance.

Day 19 Box Office Collection

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Mandaadi collected Rs 1.29 crore net in India on Day 19, recorded a 59.7% decline from its previous day collection. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 91.49 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 106.78 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The film has earned Rs 17.20 crore gross overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 123.98 crore.

Day-Wise Collection

Mandaadi opened with Rs 4.85 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2, Rs 10 crore on Day 3 and Rs 13.05 crore on Day 4. The film collected Rs 11.25 crore on Day 5 before dropping to Rs 4.70 crore on Day 6 and Rs 3.50 crore on Day 7. It earned Rs 3.25 crore on Day 8, taking its first-week total to Rs 57.30 crore.

In the second week, Mandaadi collected Rs 3.70 crore on Day 9, Rs 6.55 crore on Day 10 and Rs 8 crore on Day 11. It then earned Rs 2.45 crore on Day 12, Rs 1.90 crore on Day 13, Rs 2 crore on Day 14 and Rs 1.40 crore each on Days 15 and 16. Its second-week total stood at Rs 26 crore.

The film collected Rs 2.30 crore on Day 17 and Rs 3.20 crore on Day 18 before dropping to Rs 1.29 crore on Day 19.

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About The Film

Mandaadi is a Tamil-Telugu sports action drama directed and written by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi. The film stars Soori as Muthukaali, a skilled fisherman and boat racer, alongside Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Shankar, Ravindra Vijay, Achyuth Kumar, Sachana Namidass and Bala Saravanan.

The story follows Muthukaali, who returns to his village after being called back to help Maari, a young man in trouble. His return brings him face-to-face with his past and an old rivalry. With his knowledge of the sea and its currents, he leads his team in a traditional sailboat race.

Produced by Elred Kumar with Vetrimaaran as creative producer, the film features music by G. V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography by S. R. Kathir and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav. Mandaadi released in theatres on September 10, 2026..

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