The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra-Starrer Sees Monday Dip

Sidharth Malhotra's The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest saw a sharp drop in collections on its first Monday. The fantasy thriller recorded a 63.4% decline on Day 4 after showing strong growth over its opening weekend.

Here's a look at the film's Day 4 earnings and its overall box office performance.

Day 4 Box Office Collection

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The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest collected Rs 5.25 crore net in India on Day 4. With this, its total India net collection stands at Rs 38.85 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 46.35 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates.

The film also earned Rs 50 lakh overseas. Its total overseas gross is now Rs 4 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 50.35 crore.

Box Office So Far

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest opened with Rs 8 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 11.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 14.35 crore on Sunday. With the first Monday showing a sharp drop, the film's box office performance will now depend on how it holds up through the rest of the week.

All About The Film

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is a 2026 Hindi fantasy thriller directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, who makes his feature film debut with the movie.

Written by Arunabh Kumar and Janvi Gill, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Sandeep Sinha under Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF Motion Pictures). The music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra and Amit Trivedi.

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The film blends Indian folklore and mythology with fantasy, supernatural elements, action and thriller. It draws inspiration from stories linked to the Van Devi Temple near Bihta, Patna, and is set in the forests of Central India.

The story follows Rishi Kumar, a city man who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar to sell his land. Despite warnings about the goddess Vandevi, he enters a forbidden forest and encounters a supernatural force. He soon finds himself caught in a battle against forces beyond his understanding and must protect his people from a deadly threat.

The film stars Sidharth Malhotra as Rishi Kumar/Veer and Tamannaah Bhatia as Mamta Kumar, along with Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul, Milind Gunaji, Avtar Gill and Durgesh Kumar.

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest was announced in 2024 and went through several changes to its release date before finally hitting theatres on September 25, 2026.

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