Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Wins Gold Medal For India In Women's Trap Shooting

India's Neeru Dhanda won gold in the women's trap individual event at the 2026 Asian Games, becoming the first Indian woman to achieve the feat.

Dhanda shattered the Asian Record with a final round score of 28, holding off China's Yunong Sun (26) and Kuwait's Hajar Abdulmalik (21).

The victory marks India's fifth gold medal of the Games.

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Silver for Team

India's Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat, and Manisha Keer secured the silver medal in the women's trap team event after combining for 328 points. China captured gold with a dominant 346 points, while Kuwait claimed bronze with 325.

On the individual front, Neeru Dhanda advanced to the final after topping the qualification standings with a score of 118. However, teammates Aashima Ahlawat (106) and Manisha Keer (104) fell short of the final round.

Total Medals

As of September 29, India has secured 47 medals, 5 gold, 21 silver, and 21 bronze, at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan.

The quadrennial event, held across 54 venues from September 19 to October 4, features 43 sports with 469 gold medals up for grabs.

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