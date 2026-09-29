Domestic Economy Resilient, Global Headwinds Main Concern For Indian Equities: Sohum Asset Managers: Sohum Asset Managers

Sanjay Parekh On Indian Stock Market: Domestic equities remain resilient despite global headwinds, with corporate and bank balance sheets in a stronger position, according to Sanjay Parekh, Founder of Sohum Asset Managers.

Parekh said global headwinds remain the main concern for the market, while the domestic economy continues to stand “very resilient”. He also sees ample opportunities in large-caps going forward.

“Corp, Bank Balance Sheets Are Better Than Ever,” Parekh said, highlighting the strength of corporate and banking balance sheets.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Large-Caps Offer Opportunities

Parekh sees ample opportunities in large-cap stocks for the future. He also said that mid- and small-caps continue to possess buying opportunities.

ALSO READ: Track All Stock Market Live Updates Here

For investors looking at mid- and small-cap stocks, Parekh said they can make investments slowly. He stressed that stock-picking and discipline at the right time are key.

Mid-, Small-Caps Still Have Buying Opportunities

According to Parekh, mid- and small-cap stocks still possess buying opportunities, although investors can make investments in these segments gradually.

His key observations on the market include resilient domestic economic conditions, stronger corporate and bank balance sheets, global headwinds as the main concern, opportunities in large-caps, and the importance of stock-picking and discipline.

Sanjay H Parekh is the Founder of Sohum Asset Managers. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and is a Chartered Accountant.

Parekh has 31 years of asset management experience, including 10 years in research across sectors such as oil and gas, cement, petrochemicals, banking, information technology services and media.

For the last 21 years, he has been involved in equity fund management.

He served as Vice President - Investment Management at ASK Investment Managers Private Limited from 2005 to 2008, Senior Fund Manager at ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited from 2008 to 2012, and Senior Fund Manager at Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited from February 2012 to September 9, 2021.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Crash: Investors Lose Rs 5.9 Lakh Crore In 90 Minutes As Sensex Tumbles Over 700 Points, Nifty Breaches 22,600

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.