Buy, Sell Or Hold: Canara Bank, SBI, Cochin Shipyard, Manipal Health, Bank of Maharashtra, CG Power — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Bank of Maharashtra Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Canara Bank Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of State Bank of India (SBI) at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd.?

Swati Hotkar, AVP Technical Research, Nirmal Bang and CA Tapan Doshi, Reserach Analyst, www.catapan.in provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Canara Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 119.83)

Swati: Hold

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Stock might find good support at Rs 113-115 which will be the crucial support levels.

We will witness upmove rally from where the stock has potential to reach Rs 130-135 levels

Try to average out position at Rs 115-113 levels and wait for target of Rs 130

State Bank of India (SBI) (CMP: Rs 958.50)

Tapan: Can add

Valuations is now okay almost 1.44 times to book value.

Retail and MSME growth is there.

NPAs left to be seen. Credit cost could be in control.

SBI is number 1 in PSU sector.

Bank of Maharashtra Ltd. (CMP: Rs 79.55)

Swati: Wait and watch

Stock is showing a negative trend, but has good support at downside.

More selling pressure can be witnessed.

Any dips to Rs 72-75 are good to take fresh long positions.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,292.70)

Swati: Hold

Long term view is positive. Short-term debt can be created.

Stock has potential to reach Rs 1400-1450 levels.

Hold for long-term.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. (CMP: Rs 866.90)

Tapan: Hold

Market is weak so there will be pressure on these stocks.

Semiconductors have started production. Capacity expansion is there.

Balance sheet is quite strong and management is good.

Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd. (CMP: Rs 730.05)

Tapan: Hold

Last few quarters were not good for Manipal. Hopefully, there should be a recovery.

Competition is on higher side and so are the valuations.

Enter only at lower level but if holding, hold with a stop loss.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Crash: Investors Lose Rs 5.9 Lakh Crore In 90 Minutes As Sensex Tumbles Over 700 Points, Nifty Breaches 22,600

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.