Bharat Renewable Energy Hackathon: Prize, Application Deadline, Final Showcase And More

The Bharat Renewable Energy Hackathon 2026 is an innovation challenge aimed at startups and innovators developing solutions for real-world challenges in India's renewable energy and clean energy ecosystem.

The initiative is being conducted as part of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026, which is being organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). The summit is scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from November 2 to 5.

The hackathon focuses on practical technology and business solutions across renewable energy, grid flexibility, artificial intelligence, distributed energy, data, circularity and cybersecurity.

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Application Deadline

Applications for the Bharat Renewable Energy Hackathon 2026 will now remain open until September 30, giving startups on clean energy challenges additional time to submit their entries, according to an update shared by the MNRE and the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit. The application deadline was earlier set for September 25, but was subsequently extended to September 30.

Prize Money

The hackathon carries a total prize pool of Rs. 36 lakh, with prizes divided between two categories - the Early Stage Track and the Growth Stage Track - according to information released for the challenge.

Each track carries three prizes - Rs. 10 lakh for the first place winner, Rs. 5 lakh for the second place winner and Rs. 3 lakh for the third place winner.

This results in six cash prizes across the two tracks, with the prize structure intended to accommodate startups at different stages of development.

Two Tracks

The two tracks are designed for startups at different stages of development:

Early Stage Track: For startups working on innovations that are at an earlier stage, including solutions around the MVP/ early-development stage.

For startups working on innovations that are at an earlier stage, including solutions around the MVP/ early-development stage. Growth Stage Track: For startups that have developed more mature solutions and are positioned to demonstrate or scale them with industry.

The distinction allows applicants to compete according to the stage of development of their innovation.

10 Problem Statements

The hackathon features 10 problem statements covering different aspects of the renewable energy transition. According to Bharat RE Summit / MNRE linked updates, these include:

Reliable Renewable Energy for All Digital Intelligence for Renewable Energy Flattening the Duck Curve Renewable Energy for Green Hydrogen and Data Centres Scaling Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) and Microgrids Clean Energy Circularity Models for Renewable Energy Forecasting Unlocking Data for Innovation Innovation for Renewable Energy Adoption Cybersecurity for Renewable Energy Assets

The themes therefore extend beyond conventional solar and wind technologies and include AI, forecasting, grid management, data centres, microgrids, recycling/circularity, data infrastructure and cyber protection.

What Do Selected Startups Get Besides Prize Money?

The hackathon is also intended to provide startups with exposure to the wider renewable energy ecosystem. Selected startups will get an opportunity to showcase their solutions at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026. Organiser communications also highlight opportunities to interact with industry leaders, investors and other stakeholders, potentially build partnerships and explore pilot opportunities.

Final Showcase - When and Where?

The showcase is linked to the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026 which will be held at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from November 2 to 5.

The summit is positioned as a major platform bringing together governments, policymakers, industry, investors, and clean energy innovators. MNRE states that the 2026 event will also be held alongside the 9th International Solar Alliance Assembly and the 4th International Conference on Green Hydrogen.

Significance

The hackathon comes against the backdrop of India's expanding renewable energy capacity and efforts to address challenges associated with integrating clean power into the country's energy system.

According to MNRE's latest figures, 54.45 percent of India's cumulative installed power capacity comes from non-fossil fuel sources, while India's installed solar capacity stands at 164.59 GW and wind capacity at 58.14 GW. The Ministry also reports that renewable power generation has increased from 90 billion units in 2014 to 477 billion units.

With the hackathon's focus ranging from renewable energy forecasting and grid technology to distributed energy, green hydrogen, data centres and cybersecurity, the initiative seeks technology-driven solutions to practical challenges emerging alongside this expansion.

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