BSNL Re 1 Freedom 2.0: Data, SMS, Calling Validity And Offer Date

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has brought back its Re 1 Freedom 2.0 offer for new mobile customers. The promotional First Recharge Coupon (FRC) allows users to get mobile services for just Re 1, along with a free SIM connection. The plan includes daily data, SMS and unlimited voice calling for 24 days. BSNL originally announced the offer as part of its Independence Day initiatives in August, and the company has since extended its availability. The offer is aimed specifically at new customers rather than existing BSNL subscribers.



BSNL Re 1 Plan: Benefits And Validity



Under the revived Freedom 2.0 offer, customers get 1GB of data every day for 24 days. The plan also includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day throughout the validity period. This means customers can get up to 24GB of data and 2,400 SMS during the complete 24-day period if they use the daily benefits in full. BSNL's official announcement through the Press Information Bureau confirms the same combination of benefits: 1GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls and 24 days of validity at Re 1.



Who Can Get The Re 1 Offer?



The Re 1 Freedom 2.0 plan is not available to all BSNL users. It is a First Recharge Coupon, which means it is intended for new customers taking a BSNL connection. TelecomTalk reports that existing BSNL subscribers cannot simply recharge their existing numbers with this promotional offer. The offer can also be used when getting a new BSNL connection through the applicable onboarding process. BSNL has stated that the SIM is provided free of cost under the promotional scheme.



What Changed From The Earlier Re 1 Plan?



The current offer is not identical to the earlier Re 1 plan. This is where some confusion has emerged online. The previous version offered 2GB of data per day with 30 days of validity, giving users a total of 60GB of bundled data. The revived Freedom 2.0 version has reduced the daily data allowance to 1GB and the validity to 24 days. Unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day continue to be included.



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Is It 2GB Data And 28 Days Validity?



The 2GB/day and 28 day combination should not be attributed to the current Re 1 Freedom 2.0 offer. The official BSNL announcement clearly specifies 1GB data per day and 24 days of validity for the Re 1 plan. Some older BSNL promotional offers carried higher data benefits, which may explain the confusion between the different plans.



BSNL Re 1 Offer Extended



BSNL initially introduced the Freedom 2.0 offer in August 2026. A recent update on the offer says that the promotional scheme has been extended until October 12, 2026. Customers interested in the offer should check its availability when taking a new connection, as promotional plans can be subject to the terms applicable at the time of activation.



How To Get The BSNL Re 1 Plan



New customers can enquire about the offer while purchasing a BSNL SIM through a BSNL customer service centre or authorised retailer. The plan is intended to be used as the first recharge on the new connection. BSNL's customer care information also lists 1800-180-1503 for customers calling from another operator's number, which can be used to enquire about prepaid services and new connections.



BSNL's revived Re 1 Freedom 2.0 offer provides 1GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for 24 days. The promotional plan is available only to new customers and includes a free SIM under the scheme. While the earlier Re 1 plan offered 2GB daily data and 30 days of validity, those benefits do not apply to the current Freedom 2.0 offer.



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