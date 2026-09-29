iPhone 18 Pro Under Rs 1,10,000? Cashback, Exchange Bonus And More — Here's How The Deal Works

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro has a starting price of Rs 1,64,900 in India for the 256GB variant. While the price puts the new Pro model firmly in the premium segment, buyers exchanging an eligible older smartphone can bring down the amount they effectively pay. An offer available through India iStore combines bank cashback with the trade-in value of an old iPhone and an additional exchange bonus. According to India Today, a specific exchange calculation can bring the effective price of the iPhone 18 Pro down to Rs 1,07,900. However, this is not a flat discount available to every buyer. The final amount depends on the phone being exchanged, its condition, the applicable bank offer and the exchange bonus available on the transaction.



iPhone 18 Pro Price In India



The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB storage variant in India. Apple also sells the smartphone with 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options, priced at Rs 1,89,900, Rs 2,39,900 and Rs 3,14,900, respectively. These prices are listed by Apple on its official India website and include taxes. The smartphone is available in four colours that is Burgundy, Glacier, Silver and Black. The 256GB model is the entry level configuration, and it is this variant that forms the basis of the Rs 1,64,900 starting price.



How Does The Rs 1,07,900 Price Work?



The Rs 1,07,900 figure comes from combining several benefits rather than receiving a direct price cut on the iPhone 18 Pro. The iPhone 18 Pro 256GB, priced at Rs 1,64,900, can effectively come down to Rs 1,07,900 when a customer exchanges an iPhone 15 Pro 128GB valued at Rs 40,000. With the additional Rs 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs 7,000 bank cashback, the total benefit comes to Rs 57,000.



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Up To Rs 7,000 Bank Cashback



India iStore's official offer terms confirm that buyers can get up to Rs 7,000 instant cashback when using eligible Axis Bank, ICICI Bank or SBI Card credit cards for EMI transactions. For non-EMI transactions, the cashback is Rs 6,000. The offer is subject to the applicable bank and transaction conditions, and India iStore states that the cashback is available at participating stores and on select transactions. This means the Rs 7,000 cashback used in the Rs 1,07,900 calculation is tied to the qualifying EMI transaction. Buyers should check the applicable payment option before assuming they will receive the full amount.



Exchange Bonus Can Go Up To Rs 10,000



The second major component of the offer is the additional exchange bonus. India iStore says the bonus can go up to Rs 10,000 and is available through Apple authorised trade-in providers Cashify and Servify at participating stores. The bonus is linked to the assessed value of the old device. According to India iStore's terms, devices valued between Rs 3,000 and Rs 15,000 can receive a Rs 3,000 bonus, devices valued between Rs 15,000 and Rs 22,000 can receive Rs 5,000, while devices valued above Rs 22,000 can qualify for the Rs 10,000 bonus. The actual trade-in value is determined after the old device is inspected and assessed by the authorised trade-in provider. Therefore, the Rs 40,000 exchange value should not be treated as a guaranteed value for every iPhone 15 Pro.



The Rs 1,07,900 figure can therefore be achieved only under a specific combination of offers. Buyers looking to purchase the iPhone 18 Pro should first check the value offered for their old smartphone and then confirm whether their bank card and transaction qualify for the maximum cashback.



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