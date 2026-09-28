Flipkart Deal: Galaxy S25 5G Drops Below Rs 67,000 With Bank Cashback

Samsung's Galaxy S25 5G, which launched in 2025, has dropped to an attractive price on Flipkart. With a bank card offer alone, and no phone traded in, buyers can pick it up for Rs 66,499, which makes it worth a look for anyone who wants a flagship-class phone without paying launch-era prices.

How The Offer Works

Flipkart lists the entry-level 12GB + 128GB model at Rs 69,999. Anyone paying with a Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI credit card gets Rs 3,500 back as cashback, and that brings the effective price down to Rs 66,499. Those figures don't include the exchange bonus, so buyers with an old phone to trade in can expect a lower price still, depending on the value Flipkart assigns to their device, according to TelecomTalk.

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Other Variants And Payment Options

The phone is sold in India in three memory configurations. Besides the base model, there is a 12GB + 256GB version at Rs 79,999. The 12GB + 512GB variant is currently out of stock, so it isn't an option for now. Shoppers who would rather not pay everything upfront can spread the cost with no-cost EMI for up to six months, TelecomTalk reported.

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Check The Seller Before You Buy

Samsung isn't the seller on this listing. It belongs to Truenet Commerce, a marketplace seller rated 4.5 that has been active on Flipkart for nine years. That's a decent track record, but worth a glance before checkout.

What You Get

The S25 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and supports up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, depending on the variant. It has a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 4,000mAh battery, and it carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The rear camera system is a triple setup of 50MP, 10MP and 12MP sensors, and a 12MP front camera covers selfies and video calls.

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Is It Still A Good Buy In 2026?

Whether Rs 66,499 counts as reasonable depends on the buyer. Still, the phone has enough performance for content creation, professional work and everyday use this year, which helps it justify the price for many people.

The chip name is the one detail that doesn't come from the source, which lists it as the "Samsung Galaxy 8 Elite." I've used Snapdragon 8 Elite based on what I know of the S25, so give it a quick check before publishing.

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