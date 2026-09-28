Why Is Everyone At Work Pretending To Understand AI?

There is a new performance taking place in workplaces everywhere. Someone mentions an AI agent in a meeting, another person talks about productivity gains, and a leadership presentation promises an organisation ready for the future. Heads nod around the room, while the more practical questions often remain unanswered.

Which business problem are we solving?

What will change in the daily experience of employees or customers?

Who will be responsible when the technology produces an incorrect recommendation?

Artificial intelligence has become a language of corporate ambition. It appears in annual reports, strategy documents, offsites, recruitment presentations and boardroom conversations. Some organisations are genuinely redesigning their businesses around it, while others are adding AI terminology to existing plans and expecting the vocabulary to create momentum. For younger professionals entering this environment, the resulting uncertainty can be particularly frustrating. They are encouraged to experiment, learn quickly and become more productive, yet many are given limited guidance on how the technology should be used responsibly.

The question deserves a direct answer: how many organisations understand the changes they are announcing ?

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Gen Z Has A Valuable Advantage

Gen Z enters this workplace with an important advantage. Many younger professionals are comfortable exploring unfamiliar digital tools, learning through experimentation and questioning processes that older employees may have accepted for years. They can move between platforms quickly, identify possible applications and test an idea before a formal project team has completed its first meeting.

Organisations should make better use of that confidence. A 24-year-old who understands a new AI workflow may help an experienced executive rethink how research, communication or analysis is performed. Technological fluency can now emerge early in a career, alongside the curiosity and flexibility that businesses need when established processes are being reconsidered.

However, familiarity with digital tools needs to develop into a deeper understanding of how AI works and where its limitations lie. Generating a response is one skill. Assessing its reliability, recognising missing context and verifying the information before using it in a consequential decision require another level of professional discipline. A presentation can look convincing while resting on incomplete research, and an AI-generated recommendation can sound authoritative while addressing the wrong problem.

Young employees need room to experiment, ask questions and make discoveries. They also need managers who can guide that experimentation without turning every uncertainty into a failure of confidence. The responsibility for developing AI literacy therefore belongs throughout the organisation, including with leaders who expect their youngest employees to adapt first.

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The Leadership Credibility Gap

Many organisations are asking employees to embrace AI while leaving familiar management habits largely unchanged. They announce intelligent automation but continue to measure performance through visible busyness. They encourage innovation while retaining approval structures that make experimentation slow. They purchase new tools without examining which processes should be redesigned, simplified or removed.

Employees notice these inconsistencies. A new AI platform cannot resolve a culture where people are afraid to question senior leaders, nor can it clarify accountability in an organisation where decision rights were already poorly defined. Technology may accelerate a flawed process just as efficiently as it improves a sound one.

Senior leaders do not need to become technical specialists overnight. They do need enough understanding to ask questions that connect technology to business outcomes.

What problem are we trying to solve? Which decisions can be automated safely? Where is human review essential? What information is entering the system? How will employees challenge an AI-generated recommendation? Who takes responsibility when the output is wrong?

These questions should be part of leadership practice, rather than left to an IT department or a group of enthusiastic younger employees. When senior executives participate in the learning process, they demonstrate that adapting to AI is an organisational responsibility rather than a task assigned to the newest generation.

Adoption Needs To Change How Work Happens

A company can introduce AI without making its work meaningfully better. It can automate a report while retaining meetings that no longer serve a purpose, generate customer responses without improving customer service or produce more content without deciding which communication is necessary. The technology may be functioning as designed while the organisation continues to operate according to outdated assumptions.

Meaningful adoption begins with a clear understanding of the business problem. Leaders must examine the workflow, identify where human judgement adds value and decide how performance will be assessed after the technology is introduced. Employees need to understand which tasks they can delegate to AI, which outputs require verification and which information must be protected.

This becomes particularly important when AI-generated information enters consequential decisions. A machine may identify a pattern, recommend an action or summarise a complex issue, but someone still needs to examine the assumptions behind the result. The professional using the tool must be able to explain why the recommendation is credible, what remains uncertain and what could happen if the decision goes wrong.

Managers have an important role in developing this capability. Their contribution will increasingly involve asking better questions, examining reasoning and helping employees distinguish between an efficient answer and a sound decision. A young professional who can explain how an output was checked and where its limitations lie is building a far more durable skill than someone who simply knows how to generate a polished response.

The Boardroom Must Learn Too

AI literacy is often treated as an employee training initiative. Companies organise workshops, circulate toolkits and encourage experimentation. These steps have value, but they cannot substitute for leadership understanding when AI begins influencing strategy, capital allocation, workforce design and risk.

Different levels of the organisation require different forms of literacy. Employees need practical skills, data protection awareness and the ability to verify outputs. Managers need to understand workflow redesign, performance assessment and the limits of automation. Senior executives must consider strategy, investment, organisational change and operational consequences. Boards need enough knowledge to challenge management assumptions and oversee material risks.

The objective is to ensure that authority is matched by understanding. When AI influences recruitment, lending, pricing, customer service or employee evaluation, the organisation must know who can challenge the system, when human intervention is required and who owns the final outcome. Responsibility needs to remain visible even when technology has influenced the decision.

This is also where Gen Z needs a supportive workplace. Younger professionals should be encouraged to question AI-generated outputs, acknowledge uncertainty and identify limitations without being dismissed as resistant to innovation. Their willingness to experiment can become a valuable organisational asset when paired with proper guidance, experienced mentorship and clear accountability.

The organisations that succeed will use AI to rethink how work is designed, how managers develop people and how decisions are evaluated. They will allow younger employees to teach established leaders new ways of working, while ensuring that institutional experience continues to inform decisions involving customers, employees, regulators and shareholders.

Before asking whether Gen Z is ready for an AI-enabled workplace, leaders should consider whether they have created the clarity, training and accountability that will allow the next generation to succeed.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

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