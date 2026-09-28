'Until There Is Fear Of Law....': Fatima Sana Shaikh On Social Media Trolling

Social media has made it easier for people to express their views, but the lack of accountability behind some online interactions remains a concern. The issue becomes particularly significant when comments turn abusive or personal.

Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh discussed social media censorship, online trolling and accountability during her Fatima NO Filter session at NDTV Yuva 2026.

Speaking about the challenges of regulating online content, Fatima pointed to anonymous accounts and bots that allow users to make offensive remarks without being held accountable. "Absolutely. But how are we going to do this? Because there are so many faceless accounts or bots, or people who do not take accountability," she said.

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"They will question you about your looks, about 50 different things. And some of these are people who have "live and let live" written in their bios. But whenever they talk to someone or talk about someone else, they speak in such a disgusting manner," she added.

Online Abuse Against Women

Fatima stressed that consequences should follow when people cross the line online. She also noted that harassment affects ordinary social media users, including young women who receive inappropriate messages.

"I genuinely feel it is time to take accountability. If someone has made bad comments, whoever made them should be put in jail. Until there is fear of the law, that person will not change. And it is not just public figures; there are so many people, especially girls with open accounts, who receive so many messages from boys saying really horrible things," the Dangal star said.

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Concern Over Younger Generation

The Hunkkaar - The Roar actor further addressed the emotional impact of prolonged online bullying. While she said she has learnt to handle negativity, she expressed concern about younger users who may find persistent trolling difficult to cope with. "But we have learnt how to deal with it. The younger generation, though... how many of them end up taking the wrong step because they are trolled to the point where they are bullied so deeply that it scars their soul and they cannot take it anymore."

Dealing With Offensive Comments

Talking about comments that cross personal boundaries, Fatima explained that she chooses to remove them from her own social media rather than engage with them. "On my page, I simply delete it. If someone comments something on my page, I delete it. It is my page; I do not want to see it. Otherwise, you just have to learn to live with it."

She was also asked about paid trolling and whether people who accept money to target others share responsibility. Fatima viewed the practice as a question of personal ethics. "It is wrong, isn't it? It shouldn't be done. Nothing negative should be done. If you are paying me to speak about someone, then I am also at fault for taking that money. Someone's moral compass has to stop them. If everyone is corrupt, how will things work?"

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