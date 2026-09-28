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'Very Scary': Salman Khan Expresses Concern Over AI Misuse, Says Fake Video Makers Should Face Action

Salman Khan raises concerns over the misuse of Artificial Intelligence and calls for strict action against fake video makers.

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'Very Scary': Salman Khan Expresses Concern Over AI Misuse, Says Fake Video Makers Should Face Action
Salman Khan Discusses The Growing Concerns Around AI-Generated Videos And Voice Dubbing
@beingsalmankhan/Instagram

Artificial intelligence has become an increasingly discussed part of the digital world, with its rapid development also raising questions about the responsible use of technology.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently spoke about the misuse of artificial intelligence while appearing on Bigg Boss 20. The actor raised concerns over the creation of fake videos and the use of AI to alter or generate voices.

During the discussion, Salman Khan stressed that such use of the technology should not be taken lightly. He said people creating fake videos should face strict action, including being put behind bars.

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Salman Khan Says AI Development Is Scary

Khan also spoke about the pace at which artificial intelligence has developed. Referring to AI-generated videos and voice dubbing, the actor said the advancement of the technology has made the situation concerning. “Someone made an AI video, or did AI voice dubbing; it is wrong. AI has progressed so much, it is very scary. It is a very serious thing,” he is heard saying.

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His comments highlight concerns surrounding digitally created material that can make it difficult to distinguish between genuine and manipulated content. The actor's remarks specifically focused on the misuse of AI rather than its broader applications.

The discussion took place during Bigg Boss 20, where Khan addressed the issue in the context of the growing use of AI-generated content. A video featuring his comments has since been circulated online.

The actor's remarks come as AI tools continue to become more capable of producing and modifying audiovisual material, raising questions around their responsible use increasingly relevant.

(With PTI inputs)

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