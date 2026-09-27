'Causing Unnecessary Confusion And Negativity': Dulquer Salmaan Cautions Fans Against Parody Account

Actor Dulquer Salmaan cautioned his fans against a parody social media account on Sunday. In a post on X, Salmaan shared details of the account and said it was “causing unnecessary confusion and negativity.”

“Kindly request everyone to stop believing @_dulQuer to be my real account. This account claims to be a ‘parody account' and therefore feels it's amusing to pretend to be me and comment as me on everything,” he wrote.

Salmaan further said that the account had been writing fake wishes to his family members, which was causing confusion and negativity.

“Whether it's writing about movies or about other actors or even writing fake wishes to my own family members,” he wrote.

The actor said he had already reported the account and filed an official complaint, but was still awaiting a response from X.

“It's causing unnecessary confusion and negativity. I've already reported this account and filed an official complaint but am still awaiting a response from @X,” he added.

The post received several comments from Salmaan's fans, with some claiming that they had also reported the account.

“I reported it like four times, but X never takes any action,” one user wrote.

“I blocked this imitate account long time ago..not sure why this still active in X and why @XCorpIndia feels it's ok to imitate a valid account in the name of parody @X,” another user commented.

“I already knew that it was a fake account as it did not have a blue tick & also I remember your username,” a third user wrote.

ALSO READ: Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju Blockbuster Malayalam Film

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.