Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju Blockbuster Malayalam Film

Nivin Pauly-starrer Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has had a strong run in theatres. The romantic comedy has emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film, according to Sacnilk. As the film continues its successful box office journey, it is now set for its OTT release.

Here's everything you need to know about the film and when and where Bethlehem Kudumba Unit will stream.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Plot

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The film follows Ashley, who returns to Kerala after studying in Ireland and crosses paths with Justin, her former love. The story looks back at how the two met, grew close through their shared love of music and eventually fell in love.

However, their age gap and opposition from their families create a rift between them. When they meet again years later, they must decide whether to give their relationship another chance.

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Cast And Characters

Directed by Girish A. D, the film stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. Nivin plays Justin Davis, also known as the 'MP3 King', while Mamitha portrays Ashley Thankachan.

The cast also includes Sangeeth Prathap as Justin's younger brother Joel, Roshan Shanavas as Glikson and Shyam Mohan as Hari. The supporting cast features Vinay Forrt, Suresh Krishna, Srinda, Meenakshi Raveendran, Bindu Panicker and Parvathy Ayyappadas.

Girish A. D co-wrote the film with Kiran Josey. Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran produced the film under Bhavana Studios and its associated banners. Ajmal Sabu handled the cinematography, Akash Joseph Varghese edited the film and Vishnu Vijay composed the music.

Release And Box Office

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit was released on August 21, 2026, as an Onam release. Its Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions followed on September 4.

The film has crossed Rs 325 crore worldwide and has emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film, according to Sacnilk.

OTT Release Date And Platform

The post-theatrical streaming rights of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit are with JioHotstar. The film is set to stream on JioHotstar from October 2 onwards. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

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