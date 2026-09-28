Tata Aeris Brings Segment-First Features To A Rs 5.29 Lakh Sedan

Tata's new Aeris, launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 5.29 lakh, looks at first like a mild refresh of the outgoing Tigor, and there's truth in that. It borrows heavily from the Tiago's latest design language, with a new exterior and a more modern cabin, over the same proven mechanicals. Its real edge over rivals is the equipment list.

That matters because this segment belongs to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the country's best-selling sedan by a big margin. Sales and brand recognition remain the Dzire's strengths. The Aeris counters with comfort, convenience and technology features the Dzire doesn't offer, and which are uncommon in entry-level sedans generally. Tata's approach seems to be to skip a head-to-head sales fight and appeal to buyers who want a richer feature set at an affordable price, which could shift expectations in the budget sedan space.

Ventilated Front Seats

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The Aeris is the first sedan in its segment with ventilated front seats, something normally seen on more premium cars. They're available on the top-spec Accomplished variant, which starts at Rs 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom), and come with leatherette upholstery that gives the cabin a more upmarket feel.

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Wireless Charging Deck

The top-spec Accomplished also has a dual smartphone deck built into the centre console, pairing a dedicated phone holder with a wireless charging pad. The Dzire doesn't offer it.

Built-In Dashcam

Another segment first on the Accomplished is an integrated dashcam. It draws on the surround-view camera system to film the front, rear and both sides of the car, adding security and convenience without aftermarket accessories. The Dzire has no factory-fitted dashcam function.

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360-Degree Camera With Blind View Monitors

The Aeris is the first car in its segment with a Blind View Monitor for both outside mirrors (ORVMs), and it's paired with a 360-degree camera system. The feature is available from the Creative variant onwards. That's more than the Honda Amaze offers, since its blind-spot camera covers a single side. The Dzire doesn't have it.

Segment's Largest Touchscreen

At 10.25 inches, the Aeris' touchscreen infotainment system is the largest in the segment, offered from the Creative variant onwards. Rivals fall short: the Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura have 8-inch units, and the Dzire has a 9-inch display.

Before you file, note that all features are variant-dependent. The dashcam, ventilated seats and wireless charging deck are on the Accomplished trim, while the 360-degree camera and larger touchscreen start from Creative.

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