Tata Aeris Reaches Dealerships: Images, Videos Reveal Full Design Ahead Of Sept 25 Launch

Dealership footage of the Tata Aeris has started circulating online just days ahead of its September 25 launch, giving the clearest look yet at Tata's heavily updated compact sedan. The videos appear to show mid-range trims rather than the top-spec model, revealing several styling cues similar to those seen on the recently updated Tiago.

These include a slimmer grille, reworked front bumper, LED headlamps and DRLs, and new alloy wheels, while the sedan retains its familiar notchback-inspired silhouette.

Tata Aeris Gets Tiago-Inspired Cabin

Inside, the cabin has moved on from the outgoing Tigor, featuring a redesigned dashboard, a freestanding touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster similar to the updated Tiago. Other features visible in the footage include a wireless charger, cruise control and wireless smartphone connectivity.

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Safety Features Get An Update

On the safety front, Tata may offer six airbags as standard, along with electronic stability control (ESC), tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera and hill-hold assist.

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More Interior Details Revealed

Tata's own teaser has added a few more details, including automatic climate control, a two-spoke steering wheel, a dual-tone dashboard finish and a lighter interior colour scheme.

Engine Options Likely Unchanged

Powertrain details have not been officially confirmed, but the Aeris is expected to carry forward the existing petrol and CNG options. The petrol version is likely to use a 1.2-litre engine paired with a five-speed manual or AMT, while the CNG version is also expected to be offered with both gearbox choices.

An electric version has been reported for a later stage, although Tata has not announced a timeline.

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Tata Aeris: Why The Update Matters

The update comes as Tata looks to strengthen its position in the compact sedan segment. The Tigor sold 862 units in August 2026, taking its sales over the past 12 months to nearly 11,000 units, while continuing to trail rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura.

The Tata Aeris is expected to be priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) when it goes on sale.

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