Cristiano Ronaldo Considered International Retirement After Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 Loss

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted he considered ending his international career after Portugal's World Cup exit, while also acknowledging that some critics in his home country want him to step away from the national team.

The 41-year-old Ronaldo has been confirmed by Portugal coach Jorge Jesus as a starter for the team's 234th international match. Portugal will face Wales on Thursday in the Nations League.

When asked at a pre-match press conference whether he had thought about retiring from international football in July following Portugal's round-of-16 defeat to Spain, Ronaldo addressed the possibility of calling time on his Portugal career.

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"Yes, I did. Of course, I'm always thinking on my decisions, my future, the present also," he admitted.

"I had a conversation with our president, with our coach," he said of Jesus, whose previous job was leading Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr to the Saudi league title in May. "I still believe that I'm able to help the national team to reach what they want, and will finish when I feel like I'm not doing anything here," he added.

Ronaldo, who led Portugal to the Nations League title in 2025, is also closing in on the milestone of 1,000 career goals.

"This is a new young generation," he said. "But for me the basic point is to be able on the pitch to score the goals and to help the team win games," Ronaldo added.

However, the Portugal captain is no longer universally admired in his home country, with some critics calling for him to leave the national team.

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"I feel the Portuguese fans like me, but I do understand that some TV channels want to criticize me," he said. "They are dying for me not to come to the national team any more, but I can still move away from it."

"Anyway, I am used to it. For over 20 years I have been doing this, but my memories are with people who love me. I know why young kids love Cristiano, because they see me as an example, and I will continue to do that. Even when I am retired... in 10 years," Ronaldo concluded, smiling.

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