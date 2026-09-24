Portugal vs Wales Live Streaming, Telecast: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Match On TV, Online?

Portugal will begin their UEFA Nations League title defence when they take on Wales in their opening Group A4 match at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Thursday.

The match will also mark the start of a new era for Portugal, with Jorge Jesus taking charge of the national team for the first time in a competitive fixture. Portugal won the previous edition of the Nations League and will look to start their campaign on a positive note at home.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the headline name in the Portugal squad. The 41-year-old forward has been included in Jesus' first squad and is expected to lead the attack against Wales.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Wales, meanwhile, return to League A and will face a difficult opening test in Lisbon. Craig Bellamy's side have several injury concerns.

Here's everything you need to know before the clash.

Portugal Vs Wales Match: Date

The UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Wales will be played on September 24.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026: Roshibina Devi Wins Silver In Wushu After Overcoming Selection Controversy

Portugal vs Wales: Time

The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:15 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Friday.

Portugal vs Wales: Venue

The UEFA Nations League match will be played at the Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal.

Possible Line-ups

Portugal: Diogo Costa (GK), João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, João Neves, Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, João Félix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Wales: Danny Ward, Neco Williams, Ben Cabango, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Josh Dasilva, Ethan Ampadu, Jordan James, David Brooks, Lewis Thomas, Brennan Johnson, Daniel James.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Wales will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

Live streaming of the UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Wales will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026: Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal Win Historic Mixed Skeet Bronze

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.