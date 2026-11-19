The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has approved changes that will give subscribers greater flexibility in accessing their retirement savings, including the option to receive periodic payouts instead of withdrawing their entire provident fund corpus at once.



Under the revised withdrawal framework, members will be allowed to retain just 10% of their PF balance, compared with the earlier minimum requirement of 25%. This effectively increases the portion of savings available for withdrawal.

The waiting period for final PF settlement will also fall from 12 months to two months.

EPFO Introduces Systematic Withdrawal Plan



A key change is the approval of a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) for retiring members. The facility will allow eligible subscribers to receive their accumulated PF savings through monthly, quarterly or half-yearly payments.



Unlike a full withdrawal, the remaining balance will stay invested and continue earning returns while members receive periodic payouts.



Around 6.32 lakh EPFO members aged above 55 are expected to benefit in the initial phase. The framework also addresses cases involving a member's death. Nominees will be able to withdraw the remaining corpus or continue receiving periodic payments.



The SWP facility is voluntary, giving retiring subscribers the choice between accessing their savings gradually and taking a lump-sum payout.

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Faster Claims And Changes To Investment Rules



EPFO has also reported improvements in claim processing. The average settlement time has declined from 11.15 days to 2.57 days, while automated claim processing has increased from 39% to 71%.



The rejection rate has also dropped sharply, from 23% to 7.82%, indicating improvements in the organisation's digital processing systems.



Separately, EPFO has approved an in-principle proposal to invest up to 3% of fresh accretions in eligible Alternative Investment Funds.



However, the new withdrawal framework is not immediately operational. The proposed amendments to the EPF Scheme and related tax changes must be formally notified before the revised provisions can take effect.

Also Read | EPFO SWP Explained: How You Can Now Turn Your PF Into A Monthly Retirement Income

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