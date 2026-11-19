Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought up to one lakh crore in equities for the 14 straight sessions, according to equity market fund data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) released on Thursday. The FPIs broke a six year record with their purchases.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) on Thursday were net buyers, having mopped up close to Rs 7,411.41 crore , while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers, offloading up to Rs 1,356.57 crore.

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This development played a key role in the Bombay Stock Exchange's Sensex ending 1,000 points higher. The final hour of buying before the market closed lifted the index by 990 points. The BSE Sensex ended higher led by gains in auto stocks. It closed at 83,021.75, up 989.94 points or 1.21%.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 4,553.87 crore on Nov. 18. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), meanwhile, were net sellers, offloading shares worth Rs 4,454.65 crore.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs)'s net purchases for Nov. 18, soared to Rs 99,158 crore, according to NSDL data. The inflow had exceeded the previous record of Rs 70,896 crore logged in November 2020, highlighting a sharp surge in foreign investor participation.

FPIs invested a net Rs 94,963 crore ($10.07 billion) in Indian equities in November. Based on provisional exchange data, they recorded a further net inflow of Rs 4,195 crore on Tuesday, taking their cumulative net investment for the month to Rs 99,158 crore.

NSDL data showed that FPIs brought in a net Rs 1.06 trillion into Indian equities during the four-week period from Oct. 27, 2026, to Nov.17, 2026.

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The surge in FPI buying helped lift the BSE Sensex by 10.84%, or 8,072.66 points, to 82,532.19 on November 17, 2026. By comparison, the benchmark index had rallied 11.45%, or 4,535.65 points, to 44,149.72 in November 2020, according to BSE data.

Despite the strong inflows in November, FPIs had remained net sellers for most of 2026, withdrawing a net Rs 2.95 trillion from Indian equities between January and October, according to NSDL data.

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