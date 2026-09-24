'Always Under Human Control': Xi Jinping Says US, China Must Jointly Steer AI For Good

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for greater cooperation between China and the US on artificial intelligence, saying the two countries have a historic responsibility to ensure AI remains under human control and serves public welfare.

Speaking during his meeting with US President Donald Trump, Xi said China and the US are both leading nations in AI and therefore have the capability and responsibility to guide its development.

“Both China and the United States are leading nations in artificial intelligence. We have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good and ensure that the development of AI is always under human control and serves the well-being of the people,” Xi said.

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Xi also stressed the need for continued communication between the two countries, despite differences in their national conditions. He said candid and sustained dialogue could help Washington and Beijing better understand each other, build mutual trust and manage differences.

“The interests of China and the United States are deeply intertwined, and there is plenty of room for us to work together,” Xi said, adding that cooperation between the two countries could help address global challenges.

On bilateral ties, Xi called for the US and China to maintain no conflict and no confrontation. He said their militaries should maintain regular dialogue and strengthen mechanisms for crisis communication and prevention.

Xi also described competition between the two countries as something that should remain within bounds. “It should be a race of catching up with one another, not a wrestle in which either wins or loses,” he said.

Trump, meanwhile, said discussions with Xi would cover security, technology and superintelligence, alongside efforts to establish a more balanced trading relationship.

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The US president also referred to the long and cherished relationship between the two countries and highlighted their cooperation during World War II.

Xi further announced that China would invite 100,000 young Americans to visit the country for exchanges and study over the next five years.

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