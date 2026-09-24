Rs 10,000 A Month Into Crypto Vs Rs 10,000 Into Mutual Funds: What Changes Over Five Years?

Imagine you have an extra Rs 10,000 to save every month. But where should you put it to grow? Many investors choose between mutual funds and cryptocurrency. But what is better?

These two investment options come with very different risk and return profiles. While mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, they operate within a regulatory framework and can provide diversification across securities.

Cryptocurrency prices can fluctuate sharply, and the outcome over a five-year period can vary significantly.

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Let's do a simple comparison. Consider investing Rs 10,000 every month for five years. The total amount invested would be Rs 6 lakh in either case.

The Mathematical Reality

Mutual Funds

Assuming an annualised return of 12% for a mutual fund SIP, the Rs 10,000 monthly investment over five years would grow to around Rs 8.17 lakh. Of this, Rs 6 lakh would be the amount invested, and approximately Rs 2.17 lakh would be the estimated gain.

SIP amount: Rs 10,000

Investment duration: 5 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 6 lakh

Estimated returns: Rs 2.16 lakh

Total value: Rs 8.16 lakh

Cryptocurrency

The calculation for cryptocurrency is different as there is no single standardised return assumption. Unlike the 12% illustration used above, crypto prices can see substantial gains or declines over a 5-year period.

For example, if the same Rs 10,000 monthly investment earned an illustrative 20% annualised return, the corpus would be around Rs 10.18 lakh before taxes and costs. At a 30% annualised return, it would be around Rs 13.60 lakh.

Which Route Fits Your Financial Goal?

The choice depends on the investor's time horizon, risk appetite and financial goals. One can go with mutual funds if the goal is long-term, compounding wealth for major life objectives like buying a home, retirement, or children's education. But market investments are subject to risks.

Consider crypto as a separate, high-risk allocation rather than assuming it will deliver a predetermined return. Anyone considering it should be prepared for substantial volatility and the possibility of losing a significant portion of the amount invested.

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purpose. Please consult registered financial advisors before taking investment decisions.

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