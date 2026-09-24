New Zealand Coach Sets Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Pace-And-Bounce Test Ahead Of T20Is

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter is looking forward to seeing how India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi handles pace and bounce when the two teams meet in the upcoming T20I series in New Zealand.

Sooryavanshi has made headlines with his aggressive batting performances in the IPL in 2025 and 2026, as well as at this year's U19 World Cup. His performances earned him a T20I debut for India against England in July.

The youngster did not feature in India's 3-0 T20I series win over Afghanistan in New Delhi or in their narrow two-run victory against Japan in Sano. However, the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand could provide Sooryavanshi with his first major challenge on seam-friendly New Zealand surfaces. The series begins on October 22.

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Walter admitted that he is particularly interested in seeing how the teenager responds when tested by pace and bounce. He also said he secretly wants to see how Sooryavanshi performs when placed under pressure.

"Yes, I'd love to see him on some pace in bouncy wickets and see how different that looks. But he's an exciting player. You've seen him dominate against the world's best bowlers in the IPL. I think the challenge is always to see how that translates to different conditions and also how do we bowl to him in our conditions."

"Again, secretly as a coach, you always want to see your players under a little bit of pressure and how we respond to that. So looking forward to it, if that is the case. If he's not here, they do have a lot of very good players other than him," Walter told reporters on Wednesday.

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New Zealand Still Carry Scars From World Cup Final

The New Zealand coach also addressed whether his team still has the heavy defeat to India in the 2026 T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad on its mind.

Walter acknowledged that there are still scars from the loss, but said the team's focus is not on revenge. Instead, New Zealand want to represent the Black Caps with pride on home soil.

"I suppose it is there. No one likes to lose a final. I've done it twice, so I know all about it. But I think what comes first is representing the Black Caps and New Zealand well. So you've got a group of players who are always trying to do that first. Of course, if you manage to get a couple of victories at home, that would be great," he added.

New Zealand's ODI World Cup Blueprint

With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching, Walter said New Zealand already have a stable template and a clear blueprint in place. According to the coach, the team will only need to make minor adjustments to that plan over the next 18 months as it prepares for the global tournament.

Walter Excited To Host India

Walter also expressed his excitement about hosting the T20 World Cup champions in New Zealand for an extended period. The upcoming schedule includes a five-match T20I series, although Walter jokingly pointed out that he would have preferred to see a third Test added to the schedule.

Cold Weather Could Help New Zealand

Walter also spoke about the physical demands of playing late-evening matches in New Zealand during October. The chilly conditions could potentially work in New Zealand's favour, he said, provided his players manage their recovery properly and maintain their sleep schedules.

"Hopefully there's a couple of cold evenings. It's a competitive advantage for us, I reckon. I think late starts, most of the guys who have played in the IPL understand what it's like to start a game at 8 pm. I think the challenging part is the games finish late," the 51-year-old added.

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