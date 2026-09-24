England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG vs SL 2nd ODI

England Vs Sri Lanka Latest: Toss Update And Playing XI

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat first at Headingley in Leeds.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (capt & wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Sachindu Colombage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

England (Playing XI): Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue.

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England lead Sri Lanka 1-0 in the ODI series and can seal the contest with a second straight win when the teams meet at Headingley on Thursday. England beat Sri Lanka by 89 runs in the opening ODI at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

Check the 2nd ODI date, time, venue, live telecast, streaming details, squads and preview.

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Date And Time

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will be played on Sept. 24 from 5 p.m. IST onwards.

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Venue

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Live Telecast In India

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Live Streaming In India

Fans in India can watch the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match live on the Sony LIV app and website.

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England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Preview

England's first ODI victory owed plenty to their ability to adapt to difficult batting conditions at the Riverside Ground. After being restricted to 265 on a surface with uneven pace, Brook's side produced a disciplined bowling display to protect the total. England captain Brook contributed a steady 67, with Jacks finishing unbeaten on 46 to ensure England had enough runs to put Sri Lanka under pressure. Jacks made a decisive impact with the ball, too, registering the finest figures of his career as he claimed 5 for 22 to dismantle Sri Lanka's lower order. The spell ranks as the second-best ODI figures by an England spinner, helping the hosts cope with the absence of Adil Rashid, who is missing the series after suffering a hand injury.

Sri Lanka's batting problems in the middle overs once again came to the fore, leaving them with plenty to address despite some encouraging individual displays.

Kusal Mendis marked his return from a hamstring problem with a 42, while debutant leg-spinner Sachindu Colombage offered a glimpse of his potential.

Having spent last summer playing club cricket in East Anglia, Colombage claimed 3 for 44 and celebrated his first international wicket by dismissing Joe Root, a breakthrough that sparked a brief England collapse in the middle of the innings.

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England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Squads

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Sonny Baker, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

Adil Rashid is part of the announced England squad but is unavailable for the ODI series because of a hand injury.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Sachindu Colombage, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

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