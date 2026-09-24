ICICI Lombard, United Breweries And Cipla: Three Stocks That Bucked The Trend As Stock Market Crashed

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Ltd., United Breweries Ltd. and Cipla Ltd. were the stocks that traded higher as the wider NSE Nifty 50 stock market ended Thursday's session in the red at a downturn of 1.64% to 23,063.10. The Nifty 50 settled at 23,063, down 23 points from its provisional close of 23,085.60. The Nifty 50 fell to its lowest level in 117 sessions and traded at levels last seen on April 7, 2026.

The moves followed a sharp rise in US Treasury yields and surging oil prices. The 10-year US Treasury yield jumped 15 basis points to 5.11%, its biggest one-day increase since the market turmoil triggered by US President Donald Trump's April 2025 tariff announcement.

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Stronger economic data and weak demand at a US government debt auction contributed to the rise in yields.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance

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Share price of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Ltd. settled at an uptick of 5.09% to Rs 1,577, at the end of the day's trade.

The stock opened at Rs 1,471.90, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,500.60. During today's trading session, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd share price moved in the range of 'Rs 1,465.60 to Rs 1,583.90.

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 1,423.10 and a high of Rs 2,064.90. On the performance front, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd share price is down 15.96% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd is Rs 92,610.01 crore, with a P/E ratio of 62.94.

United Breweries

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Share price of United Breweries Ltd. settled at an uptick of 3.24% to Rs 1,282.60 at the end of the day's trade.

The stock opened at Rs 1,240.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,242.30. During today's trading session, United Breweries Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 1,227.10 to Rs 1,289.70.

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 1,210.40 and a high of Rs 1,844.00. On the performance front, United Breweries Ltd. share price is down 28.61% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of United Breweries Ltd. is Rs 47,405.20 crore, with a P/E ratio of 78.42.

Cipla

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Share price of Cipla Ltd. settled at an uptick of 1.16% to Rs 1,399 at the end of the day's trade.

The stock opened at Rs 1,375.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,383.00. During today's trading session, Cipla Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 1,364.60 to Rs 1,419.00.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 1,165.70 and a high of Rs 1,673.00. On the performance front, Cipla Ltd. share price is down 9.04% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of Cipla Ltd. is Rs 1.26 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 22.42.

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