HDFC Bank Share Price Falls Over 1% In Early Trade: What's Dragging The Stock?

HDFC Bank share price: Shares of India's largest private lender, HDFC Bank fell over 1% in early trade on Thursday, Sept. 24 in a downward spiral seen among most banking, NBFC and financial stocks. This comes amid a muted sentiment in the market as the Nifty 50 fell 211.80 points, or 0.90%, to 23,235 at the opening bell. Sensex declined 619.26 points, or 0.83%, to 74,208.99.

The signal came as investors assessed a sharp rise in US Treasury yields, higher crude prices and expectations of further Federal Reserve rate increases. Shares of HDFC Bank snapped a two-day winning streak on Thursday, opened at Rs 725, compared to previous close of Rs 737.25 on Wednesday. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 731.95 with traded volume at 60.91 lakh shares and a traded value of Rs 443.54 crore. The total market capitalisation stood at Rs 11,22,721.19 crore.

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