15 Million Views In 48 Hours: Lufthansa's Won't 'Magically Change' Reply To Customer Sparks Debate

Lufthansa Airlines' response to a customer on X has gone viral after the reply sparked a debate on social media. The post has garnered 15 million views in 48 hours. A user named Baku Man tagged Lufthansa in a post on September 22, complaining about the airline's handling of a payment-related case.

“Why are you ignoring my messages and emails @lufthansa? You approved our payment months ago, yet you dodge responsibility and act unlawfully! Shame on you! Answer your emails and process Case C-999983-G1X8 IMMEDIATELY!” the user wrote on X.

Responding to the complaint, Lufthansa wrote, “We've already responded to you numerous times via DM on different social media platforms. The response isn't going to magically change just because you're asking the same question on X now. Flo.”

The airline's response quickly went viral, prompting Lufthansa to apologise for the comment.

“We sincerely apologise for our last reply to you - this is not the way we treat our passengers. We understand your frustration in this matter and are doing everything we can to speed up the process. We will get back to you as soon as possible,” Lufthansa wrote.

The customer later thanked the airline for the apology but urged it to process the payment.

“Thank you for your apology. I appreciate it. Now I kindly ask you to take the next step and have Customer Relations finalize my approved payment. Nearly 10 million people have seen this post. Did not a single staff member have 2 minutes to reply to my emails all this time?” the user wrote.

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In another post, the customer said, “I don't need a magic response, Flo — I need Lufthansa to pay the money you APPROVED. Your DM responses haven't changed because you refuse to resolve. Stop arguing on social media and tell Customer Relations to process our payout!”

The exchange prompted mixed reactions from users on X. While some criticised Lufthansa and asked the airline to resolve the customer's issue, others defended the customer service representative. “Lufthansa please process that person's payment as you did mine a few months ago. It was swift and smooth. That's how it should be,” a user wrote.

Another user, Tom Goodwin, commented, “Flo needs to get a job at Ryanair.”

“Now I'm genuinely curious, what was the original issue that required this many DMs and now a public appearance on X? Surely there's a story here,” another user wrote.

A third user joked, “lol who built this chatbot for you?”

Meanwhile, some users supported the airline representative's response.

“Wait no, go back! Flo deserves a raise. Anyone who has ever had a customer-facing role dealing with the general public knows: sometimes unreasonable customers need to be told that they're unreasonable. And if they don't get it the first five times you say it gently, be firm,” a user wrote.

“His response was completely logical and didn't cause any issues at all. He definitely deserves a reward for it,” another user said.

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