'Don't Let Putin Drag You Into War': Zelenskyy Says Russia Using Citizens From India, 46 Other Countries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the UN General Assembly that Russia has recruited citizens from 47 countries, including India, to fight in its war against Ukraine, urging their governments to prevent their nationals from being drawn into the conflict "through deception and tricks".

Addressing the general debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, Zelenskyy named several countries whose citizens he said Russia had used.

"We know that Russia uses citizens of 47 countries in its war. In this war, Ghana, Nepal, Tajikistan, India, Yemen, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Belarus, Sudan, South Africa, and many, many others," he said, adding that Ukraine periodically receives requests to send particular prisoners of war back to their home countries.

He appealed directly to their governments: "I want to speak directly to every representative of these 47 countries: you know what Russia is doing with your people. They're your citizens. Take care of them and do not let them end up on another front. Do not let Putin drag you into this war. Do not let Russia put out its fires, cover up its shame, and pay for its madness with the lives of your people."

According to Ministry of External Affairs, 227 Indian nationals have been recruited into the Russian armed forces, of whom 139 have since been discharged while 51 have died.

ALSO READ: 227 Indians Joined Russian Army Amid Ukraine War, 51 Killed So Far

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said earlier this month that New Delhi remained in constant discussions with Moscow over the release and repatriation of Indians caught up in the conflict.

Zelenskyy also called for tighter restrictions on trade with Russia to choke off funding for the war, saying that "when someone gives Russia more money through trade, they give this war more time."

He said Russia's oil industry was, for the first time, facing severe pressure, and that Ukraine's aim was not to target oil, fuel, factories or ports directly but to limit Moscow's ability to finance and sustain the war.

Separately, at a Ukraine-led Crimean Platform summit on the sidelines of the UN gathering, Zelenskyy said India, Egypt and Turkiye had proposed measures to restore safe commercial shipping in the Black Sea, adding that Ukraine was ready to support a maritime truce and was awaiting Moscow's response to ensure safe shipping and food security in the region.

ALSO READ: 'Will Strike Vessels Involved In Arms Movement': Russia After Death Of Four Indian Sailors

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