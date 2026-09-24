NEET PG Result 2026 Out: Check Steps, Direct Link And Other Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2026. The result, including candidates' raw scores and NEET-PG 2026 rank, has been declared on the NBEMS website.

The NEET-PG 2026 examination was conducted on August 30, 2026, for admission to MD, MS, DNB, DrNB (Direct 6 Years Courses) and PG Medical Diploma courses for the 2026-27 admission session.

ALSO READ | NEET-UG: NTA Asks AICTE To Map Govt Institutions For Computer-Based Exam Centres

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

A total of 263,544 candidates appeared for the examination on August 30. Following an internal power failure at an examination centre in Sitapura, Jaipur, which prevented some candidates from completing the test, NBEMS conducted a re-examination for the affected candidates on September 5, 2026. A total of 2,416 candidates appeared in the re-examination.

NEET-PG 2026 Cut-Off

NBEMS has also announced the qualifying cut-off scores for different categories:

General/EWS: 50th percentile — 262 marks

General PwBD: 45th percentile — 244 marks

SC/ST/OBC, including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC: 40th percentile — 226 marks

The NEET-PG 2026 rank represents the candidate's overall merit position among all candidates who appeared for the examination. NBEMS said the rank has been calculated based on the actual marks obtained and applicable tie-breaking criteria.

NEET-PG 2026 Scorecard

Candidates will be able to download their individual NEET-PG 2026 scorecards from the NBEMS website on or after October 1, 2026.

NBEMS has said that scorecards will be available for download for six months from the date of issuance. After this period, the scorecards will no longer be hosted on the NBEMS website and requests for copies will be rejected.

NEET-PG 2026 Answer Key

The NEET-PG 2026 answer key will also be published on the NBEMS website on or after October 1, 2026.

According to the notice, each question in both NEET-PG 2026 question papers was reviewed by faculty members from the relevant specialty areas for technical correctness. NBEMS said that none of the questions was found to be technically incorrect.

For State Quota seats, the final and category-wise merit lists will be generated by the respective States/UTs according to their qualifying and eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines and reservation policies.

ALSO READ | Supreme Court Bars Fresh FIRs, Orders Closure Of Cases Over NEET-UG 2026 Protests

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.