Meesho Block Deal: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Among Buyers As Rs 900-Crore Stake Change Hands

Meesho shares were in focus on Wednesday after RPS WOS II LLC sold shares worth around Rs 899 crore through multiple block deals, with a host of global institutional investors, mutual funds and other financial institutions emerging as buyers.

RPS WOS II LLC sold a total of around 3.86 crore Meesho shares at Rs 233 apiece, taking the total transaction value to approximately Rs 899 crore. The Government of Singapore was the largest buyer in the block transactions, acquiring 1.32 crore shares for around Rs 307.53 crore.

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund purchased 77.21 lakh shares for approximately Rs 179.91 crore, while Societe Generale acquired 35.50 lakh shares for around Rs 82.72 crore.

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Other buyers included BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Fidelity Advisor Series VIII-Fidelity Advisor Overseas Fund, Citigroup Global Markets Singapore, Norges Bank on Account of Government Petroleum Fund, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe, Ghisallo Master Fund, NRSGVCC, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, Bajaj Life Insurance and Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

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Goldman Sachs Bank Europe acquired 12 lakh shares, while Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore bought 10.73 lakh shares. Citigroup Global Markets Singapore purchased 15.50 lakh shares and BNP Paribas Arbitrage acquired 20.50 lakh shares.

As of June 2026, RPS WOS II LLC held a 1.18% stake in Meesho. According to the company's latest shareholding pattern as of June 30, promoters held 16.41% of Meesho, while public shareholders held 83.59%. Foreign companies accounted for 63.80% of the company's equity among public shareholders.

The latest transaction comes shortly after another large block deal in Meesho earlier this month. On September 3, SVF II Meerkat (DE) LLC sold shares worth around Rs 1,650 crore through two block trades at Rs 206.30 per share.

Meesho Share Price Today

Despite the latest institutional buying, Meesho shares closed 1.59% lower at Rs 236.37 apiece on Wednesday. The stock has declined 11.13% over the past week and 15.22% over the past month. However, the stock remains up 30.52% year-to-date.

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