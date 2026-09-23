Apple-Owned Beats Debuts 'Beats 360' Headphones In India: Check Price, Specs, Availability

Beats, Apple's audio brand, has launched its new over-ear headphones, the Beats 360, in India at Rs 42,900. The headphones are available to order in Black, Cloud, Pink and Sky, with retail units arriving on September 24.

A Cushion System That Adapts To You

The Beats 360 comes with Performance Knit cushions, while a premium UltraPlush engineered-leather option is available separately. Both the ear pads and headband are replaceable, and the headphones can detect which cushion set is installed and adjust the sound profile accordingly.

Additional Performance Knit cushion kits are available in six colours — Black, Cloud, Pink, Sky, Navy and Volt — while UltraPlush cushions are offered in Black and Cloud. Both options are priced at Rs 6,900.

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Water-Resistant Design

The Beats 360 has an IPX4 water-resistance rating, making it suitable for workouts and exposure to light splashes. The Performance Knit material is designed to handle moisture, while the ear cups can be removed for cleaning.

Sound Quality And Battery Life

The headphones feature Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ and personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking and Dolby Atmos. Beats claims that the Beats 360 delivers nearly twice the noise cancellation strength of the Beats Studio Pro.

Battery life is rated at up to 32 hours, while a five-minute USB-C charge can provide around an hour of playback. A custom Beats chip handles processing, while Bluetooth 5.3 is used for connectivity.

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Works With Both iPhones And Android Phones

The Beats 360 supports several Apple-specific features, including one-touch pairing, iCloud syncing, automatic device switching, Audio Sharing, Find My and hands-free Siri.

Android users get Fast Pair, device switching and Find Hub support. On either platform, pressing the button on the earcup brings up the phone's voice assistant.

The headphones also come with a soft fabric case and a replaceable battery, giving users compatibility across both major mobile platforms while allowing the battery to be replaced over time.

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